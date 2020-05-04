Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) pushed back against pressure to lift his stay-at-home order, saying he respects the rights of demonstrators who gathered over the weekend to protest the restrictions but that it is too soon to safely reopen the state.

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) also is hearing from residents and businesses who want restrictions eased. Northam’s order closing most nonessential businesses is set to expire Friday, and the governor said last week that he will have guidance Monday on whether he intends to extend the ban.

• Fairfax County saw its highest single-day increase Sunday with 31 fatalities, bringing its death toll from the virus to 184. More than 700 residents in the county have been hospitalized with covid-19. A spokesman for the Fairfax County Health Department said the spike was the result of deaths that occurred throughout April but were not confirmed until recently as related to covid-19.

• On a positive note, the number of covid-19 patients hospitalized statewide in Maryland decreased for the third consecutive day. As of Sunday, there were 1,635 patients in the hospital, the lowest number in five days.