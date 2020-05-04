From Sunday: Hogan resists pressure to reopen quickly as coronavirus deaths, infections rise throughout region
Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) pushed back against pressure to lift his stay-at-home order, saying he respects the rights of demonstrators who gathered over the weekend to protest the restrictions but that it is too soon to safely reopen the state.
• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) also is hearing from residents and businesses who want restrictions eased. Northam’s order closing most nonessential businesses is set to expire Friday, and the governor said last week that he will have guidance Monday on whether he intends to extend the ban.
• Fairfax County saw its highest single-day increase Sunday with 31 fatalities, bringing its death toll from the virus to 184. More than 700 residents in the county have been hospitalized with covid-19. A spokesman for the Fairfax County Health Department said the spike was the result of deaths that occurred throughout April but were not confirmed until recently as related to covid-19.
• On a positive note, the number of covid-19 patients hospitalized statewide in Maryland decreased for the third consecutive day. As of Sunday, there were 1,635 patients in the hospital, the lowest number in five days.
When might local restrictions ease? | What a stay-at-home order means for you | Known coronavirus cases in the region | How to get tested | Have you tested positive for coronavirus? Share your experience.
Maryland plays an outsized role in worldwide hunt for a coronavirus vaccine
As the world anxiously awaits a coronavirus vaccine, a Maryland biotechnology company already has signed deals to do initial production of three candidates. If one of them works, the firm has a factory in place to manufacture hundreds of millions of doses a year.
Emergent BioSolutions of Gaithersburg has long been preparing for a global disease outbreak. The firm got started making a vaccine against anthrax, and since then has produced candidates for the Ebola and Zika viruses.
“The covid pandemic is shining a spotlight on a capability we’ve had for years,” Executive Vice President Sean Kirk said. “We have infrastructure here in Maryland that basically supports the entire [vaccine] product development continuum.”
Emergent’s readiness illustrates the outsize role that Maryland is playing in the battle against the novel coronavirus. In Montgomery County’s biotech corridor along Interstate 270, multiple companies have pivoted to work on possible vaccines and cures, and to expand testing. At Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, 260 scientists are working on 25 projects for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The nation’s best-known expert on the disease, Anthony S. Fauci, works at the Bethesda-based National Institutes of Health.
See the full story.