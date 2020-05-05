Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) extended the state’s business shutdown through May 14 but said he expects to begin rolling back restrictions after that, marking the Washington region’s first shift toward the next phase of the pandemic. Northam (D) said conditions are in place to allow the state to consider reopening dine-in restaurants and some other establishments under social distancing requirements.
• Neither Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) nor D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has said they are close to easing restrictions, a departure from the coordinated approach the three leaders have taken during the pandemic so far. But Northam’s chief of staff said Northam, Hogan and Bowser discussed a possible May 15 start to the reopening process during a conference call last week and will speak again Tuesday.
• Maryland, the District and Virginia added 67 new coronavirus deaths on Monday as case numbers exceeded 50,000 for the first time.
• Per capita infection rates have been worse among Latinos and Hispanic residents of the District. The city has seen about 1,200 infections per 100,000 Latino and Hispanic residents. That compares with about 820 cases per 100,000 for black residents and 175 cases per 100,000 for white residents. Latinos have also been disproportionately affected in Fairfax County, making up 55 percent of 4,615 cases.
Fairfax County Fire Department reports additional case of coronavirus
A total of 13 personnel with the Fairfax County Fire Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of one since numbers were last reported a week ago, the department announced.
A total of nine of the sickened personnel have recovered and returned to work, while four are recovering, the department said. An additional five members of the department remain in quarantine.
The department continues to fully staff all of its stations.
Several other local fire departments have reported cases of workers having tested positive for the coronavirus. About a month ago, the District had more than 430 police officers and firefighters from both its departments out on quarantine.
More people in the District dying outside of hospitals during pandemic
The number of people in the District dying outside hospitals spiked as the novel coronavirus started its sweep through the nation’s capital, raising concerns that people suffering a wide range of critical ailments are not seeking medical attention.
Some of those people contracted the virus; the city has so far confirmed such deaths at home for three residents. But officials suspect many of the deaths are not related to the virus and may be the result of heart attacks, drug overdoses or other causes.
Tests are still pending in most of the cases, and a clear picture of the deaths might not be known until at least July.
The deaths occurred in private residences and other buildings, including nursing homes, and outdoors. They are people who were deceased when first responders arrived at a call or could not be resuscitated before being rushed to emergency rooms.
Doctors at hospitals have noticed a dearth of patients who once filled their cardiac wards and other treatment wings. “They are worried those patients are not seeking their care and are finding themselves in my care,” said Roger A. Mitchell Jr., the District’s chief medical examiner.
Rep. Harris, Maryland’s lone Republican congressman, calls for reopening businesses
Republican elected officials might be in short supply statewide in Maryland, but two of the most prominent in this blue state disagree sharply on when it is safe to begin returning to normal life during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has resisted pressure to lift his stay-at-home order and said it’s too soon to safely reopen the state, despite weekend gatherings of protesters who disagree and plans announced Monday by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to begin to roll back restrictions after May 14.
However, Rep. Andy Harris, the only Republican in the Maryland congressional delegation and an anesthesiologist, says low-risk businesses and churches should reopen immediately, provided they require customers and worshipers to socially distance and wear masks.
The congressman — whose district includes the rural Eastern Shore, where virus clusters in poultry processing plants have alarmed local officials — said in a phone interview Monday that he had used hyperbole Saturday while addressing rolling “Reopen Maryland” protests, when he compared the state’s business and church closures to moves by the autocratic regimes of China and North Korea.
As virus spreads in jails and prisons, correctional officers fear for themselves and their loved ones
Arnold Hudson Sr. started working as a correctional officer at the D.C. jail in 1997, just a year after he married his wife, Diane.
Before that, he spent six years as a guard at the now-closed Lorton prison. Ensuring the safety of incarcerated men and women, and providing them some guidance, Hudson believes, is a noble profession.
Hudson, 52, never worried about an inmate hurting him. If you show inmates respect, he says he learned over the years, they will return it in kind. Still, Hudson always had his eyes open for possible trouble.
But it was the danger Hudson could not see that he thinks he brought home from the jail. In March, both he and his wife fell ill. Her coughing became so severe that she was rushed to a D.C. emergency room and tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Diane Robin-Hudson was hospitalized for 10 days, an agonizing time for Hudson, who was not allowed to visit and could only get updates from harried nurses over the phone.
Days later, Hudson, too, tested positive for the coronavirus. His last day at work was March 25, the day his wife went to the hospital. It was also the day the city announced its first positive coronavirus test among inmates.
“My job comes with risk. I get that and accepted that years ago. But my wife, my family, shouldn’t be in danger just because I went to work every day to put food on the table,” Hudson said, his voice cracking over the phone. “How do I live with this?”