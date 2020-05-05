Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 51,070 on Tuesday, with 26,408 cases in Maryland, 19,492 in Virginia and 5,170 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 1,317 in Maryland, 684 in Virginia and 258 in the District, for a total of 2,259 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) extended the state’s business shutdown through May 14 but said he expects to begin rolling back restrictions after that, marking the Washington region’s first shift toward the next phase of the pandemic. Northam (D) said conditions are in place to allow the state to consider reopening dine-in restaurants and some other establishments under social distancing requirements.

• Neither Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) nor D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has said they are close to easing restrictions, a departure from the coordinated approach the three leaders have taken during the pandemic so far. But Northam’s chief of staff said Northam, Hogan and Bowser discussed a possible May 15 start to the reopening process during a conference call last week and will speak again Tuesday.

• Maryland, the District and Virginia added 67 new coronavirus deaths on Monday as case numbers exceeded 50,000 for the first time.

• Per capita infection rates have been worse among Latinos and Hispanic residents of the District. The city has seen about 1,200 infections per 100,000 Latino and Hispanic residents. That compares with about 820 cases per 100,000 for black residents and 175 cases per 100,000 for white residents. Latinos have also been disproportionately affected in Fairfax County, making up 55 percent of 4,615 cases.