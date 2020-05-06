Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• A day after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said he expects to ease some restrictions on nonessential businesses by mid-May, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) warned Tuesday in television and radio interviews that it was too soon for District residents to begin letting down their guard.

• Ocean City’s boardwalk and inlet will be reopened Saturday to the general public, including nonresidents. But town officials are walking a fine and perhaps untenable line, simultaneously discouraging visitors from other parts of the state or region, travel that could be interpreted as violating Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order.

• Hogan (R) has said he hopes to begin lifting restrictions this month if the state meets certain benchmarks, but he has not announced an update to the current measures. On Tuesday he said the state had launched an online platform where manufacturers of personal protective equipment can connect with buyers.

• Maryland officials have leased a massive ice-skating complex in Laurel for use as a temporary morgue during the coronavirus crisis.

D.C. caps meal delivery commissions, requires landlords to accept rent payment plans The D.C. Council on Tuesday passed emergency covid-19 legislation that would require landlords to accept rent payment plans and delay foreclosure actions. But lawmakers dropped provisions that would force insurers to pay business interruption claims. The latest relief bill includes measures to assist residents struggling to pay the bills and restaurants struggling to survive. The council capped commission fees that food delivery services charge restaurants at 15 percent of the meal cost. As in much of the country, D.C. restaurants cannot serve customers on premises and are limited to offering delivery and carryout. The commission cap, similar to ones implemented in Seattle and San Francisco, is meant to help eateries turn profits on those sales. “What we are finding is the third-party delivery services are charging commissions that wipe out any profit that the restaurant would receive from that order,” D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said Monday. See the full story. By Fenit Nirappil AD AD