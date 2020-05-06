Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 52,695 on Wednesday, with 27,117 cases in Maryland, 20,256 in Virginia and 5,322 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 1,390 in Maryland, 713 in Virginia and 264 in the District, for a total of 2,367 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• A day after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said he expects to ease some restrictions on nonessential businesses by mid-May, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) warned Tuesday in television and radio interviews that it was too soon for District residents to begin letting down their guard.

• Ocean City’s boardwalk and inlet will be reopened Saturday to the general public, including nonresidents. But town officials are walking a fine and perhaps untenable line, simultaneously discouraging visitors from other parts of the state or region, travel that could be interpreted as violating Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order.

• Hogan (R) has said he hopes to begin lifting restrictions this month if the state meets certain benchmarks, but he has not announced an update to the current measures. On Tuesday he said the state had launched an online platform where manufacturers of personal protective equipment can connect with buyers.

• Maryland officials have leased a massive ice-skating complex in Laurel for use as a temporary morgue during the coronavirus crisis.