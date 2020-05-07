Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced the state would slowly begin to ease his stay-at-home order, granting permission for certain outdoor activities and allowing doctors to schedule some elective surgeries. He said state parks and beaches would reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday for boating, camping, fishing and tennis.
• Maryland Schools Superintendent Karen B. Salmon announced that public school campuses would remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Until Wednesday, Maryland was one of just three states that had held open the possibility of resuming in-person instruction this school year.
• In the District, officials noted a dramatic decline in tourism revenue due to the pandemic. The city has lost $1.7 billion in travel spending and expects to forgo an additional $163 million from the cancellation of 22 conferences at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Virginia’s harder-hit areas could keep more stringent covid-19 restrictions in place even if he begins easing statewide standards at the end of next week. He pointed to densely populated Northern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, struggling with outbreaks at poultry processing plants, as communities that might not want to ease restrictions.
Va. courts to allow local judges to hear non-emergency cases in person, if judges deem it safe
With massive backlogs building, the Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way Wednesday for its district and circuit courts to begin hearing non-emergency cases in person, if the local judges feel it’s safe to do so. The court also set May 18 as the date for civil cases to resume pretrial filings, and the temporary suspension of the clock on one’s right to a speedy criminal trial was extended to June 7.
The order from Virginia Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons, modifying the state’s “Declaration of Judicial Emergency,” said that “effective May 18, 2020, all courts may hear in-person non-emergency matters if they determine it is safe to do so, and provided they comply with the guidance for transitioning from emergency to routine operations provided by the Office of the Executive Secretary in order to minimize the risk of the spread of covid-19 from in-person court proceedings.” However, jury trials remain prohibited statewide, according to the order.
“In order to ensure recommended social and physical distancing,” Lemons wrote, “it may be necessary to limit the number of people present in the courtroom or courthouse at any given time as this number will necessarily be limited by the size of the courtroom to ensure that those present can remain six feet apart.... Continuances and excuses for failure to appear shall be liberally granted for any cause resulting from the impact of the ongoing covid-19 crisis.”
Lemons noted that Virginia’s juvenile, district and circuit courts have postponed more than 670,000 cases since March 16, with another 97,000 cases per week adding to the statewide backlog. The courts had planned to add 120 clerk positions to address the large caseload, but the funding for those jobs was frozen when the General Assembly had to reconsider the budget last month in light of plummeting tax revenue related to the pandemic, Lemons wrote.
Virginia’s courts have remained open and will continue to prioritize emergencies such as quarantine or isolation matters, criminal arraignments and bail reviews, and protective and custody orders. The Supreme Court recommended that courts continue to conduct as much business as possible without in-court proceedings.
Statutes of limitations and other case-related deadlines remain suspended until at least June 7. But to get the ball rolling again in civil cases, the suspension of deadlines for pretrial discovery and depositions will end May 18, and any discovery deadlines that passed during the emergency period will be due within 21 days of May 18, Lemons wrote.
“Litigants are encouraged to resolve as many pretrial matters as possible with or without the assistance of the courts,” the chief justice wrote.
Too few masks, tests and workers: How covid-19 spread through Maryland nursing homes
Caitlin Evans can pinpoint the first day she and other nurses believe they exposed residents of Sagepoint Senior Living Services to the novel coronavirus.
The 26-year-old nurse spent a half-hour on March 27 preparing a man with a bad cough to go to a hospital for a medical procedure.
Neither she nor other nurses who helped him to the ambulance wore masks or other protective gear. Despite their pleas, they said, managers told them that such protections were unnecessary.
Former and current employees at Sagepoint and six other nursing homes in Maryland say the virus spread rapidly as their facilities struggled with shortages of staff, testing and personal protective equipment. At several nursing homes, employees said, managers played down the severity of outbreaks and did not provide masks and gowns until patients had tested positive.
Staffing is so limited at one Silver Spring facility that the administrator sometimes sleeps there overnight. A nurse at a skilled-nursing facility in Rockville said there are coronavirus-positive patients “all over” the building, even though managers say those patients have been isolated.
Colleges need students to decide. Students aren’t ready. And everyone’s nervous about fall.
At first, Rosalie Ngatchou wanted to go far away to college, to see more of the world and gain independence. A senior at a D.C. charter school, she cast her eyes to an outpost of the State University of New York in Oswego on Lake Ontario.
Now, like many college-bound students, she’s thinking local.
Her mother’s day-care business has closed. Money is tighter. Familiar surroundings feel safer. So Ngatchou is taking a second look at schools closer to home: University of the District of Columbia and George Mason University in Northern Virginia.
“I realized how important it is to be able to access your home as quickly as possible,” Ngatchou said. “Things can change in an instant.”
These kinds of calculations are injecting unusual turmoil into an admissions season shadowed by huge question marks about when and how colleges will reopen their campuses. The May 1 decision deadline that many schools use to fill classes has come and gone. In an overtime season without precedent, recruiters everywhere are scrambling to find students willing to travel out of state to enroll.
