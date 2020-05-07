Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 53,880 on Thursday, with 28,163 cases in Maryland, 20,256 in Virginia and 5,461 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 1,437 in Maryland, 713 in Virginia and 277 in the District, for a total of 2,427 fatalities. (Note: Virginia last reported numbers Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Health cited “a technical error that has resulted in information being unavailable for reporting.”)

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced the state would slowly begin to ease his stay-at-home order, granting permission for certain outdoor activities and allowing doctors to schedule some elective surgeries. He said state parks and beaches would reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday for boating, camping, fishing and tennis.

• Maryland Schools Superintendent Karen B. Salmon announced that public school campuses would remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Until Wednesday, Maryland was one of just three states that had held open the possibility of resuming in-person instruction this school year.

• In the District, officials noted a dramatic decline in tourism revenue due to the pandemic. The city has lost $1.7 billion in travel spending and expects to forgo an additional $163 million from the cancellation of 22 conferences at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Virginia’s ­harder-hit areas could keep more stringent covid-19 restrictions in place even if he begins easing statewide standards at the end of next week. He pointed to densely populated Northern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, struggling with outbreaks at poultry processing plants, as communities that might not want to ease restrictions.