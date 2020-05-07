With massive backlogs building, the Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way Wednesday for its district and circuit courts to begin hearing non-emergency cases in person, if the local judges feel it’s safe to do so. The court also set May 18 as the date for civil cases to resume pretrial filings, and the temporary suspension of the clock on one’s right to a speedy criminal trial was extended to June 7.

The order from Virginia Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons, modifying the state’s “Declaration of Judicial Emergency,” said that “effective May 18, 2020, all courts may hear in-person non-emergency matters if they determine it is safe to do so, and provided they comply with the guidance for transitioning from emergency to routine operations provided by the Office of the Executive Secretary in order to minimize the risk of the spread of covid-19 from in-person court proceedings.” However, jury trials remain prohibited statewide, according to the order.

“In order to ensure recommended social and physical distancing,” Lemons wrote, “it may be necessary to limit the number of people present in the courtroom or courthouse at any given time as this number will necessarily be limited by the size of the courtroom to ensure that those present can remain six feet apart.... Continuances and excuses for failure to appear shall be liberally granted for any cause resulting from the impact of the ongoing covid-19 crisis.”

Lemons noted that Virginia’s juvenile, district and circuit courts have postponed more than 670,000 cases since March 16, with another 97,000 cases per week adding to the statewide backlog. The courts had planned to add 120 clerk positions to address the large caseload, but the funding for those jobs was frozen when the General Assembly had to reconsider the budget last month in light of plummeting tax revenue related to the pandemic, Lemons wrote.

Virginia’s courts have remained open and will continue to prioritize emergencies such as quarantine or isolation matters, criminal arraignments and bail reviews, and protective and custody orders. The Supreme Court recommended that courts continue to conduct as much business as possible without in-court proceedings.

Statutes of limitations and other case-related deadlines remain suspended until at least June 7. But to get the ball rolling again in civil cases, the suspension of deadlines for pretrial discovery and depositions will end May 18, and any discovery deadlines that passed during the emergency period will be due within 21 days of May 18, Lemons wrote.