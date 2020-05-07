But to those who knew her well, the woman whose life ended at the age of 65 after she contracted the novel coronavirus was most memorable as a whirlwind of caring. A charismatic, attentive mother, aunt, wife and friend in a stylish sari who was always there — pulling gifts out of the closet for no specific reason, arriving hours early for a party to prepare something delicious and gourmet, being present if someone was hurting or in need.

Mala Singh died Tuesday, a few weeks after coming down with symptoms of the virus. She was hospitalized on the same mid-April day as her husband, a physician who also contracted covid-19 but is out of the hospital and recovering, Simran Dang, her niece, said Wednesday.

“We called her ‘Mala Masi,’ ” said Dang, using the Punjabi word for maternal aunt, which broken down means “like mother.” “For us, she really was like our second mother.” Singh was a force, friends and colleagues wrote in online tributes. The funeral being held Wednesday could only be attended by a tiny number of people due to pandemic restrictions.

Bonnie Buttner, her boss at Calico, wrote in an email to Singh’s family that customers would wait as long as it took for Singh to design for them. She was known for laughing herself to tears at jokes or funny videos, and making her colleagues laugh when an occasional curse in a lilting Punjabi accent would come out of the classy, formal woman, Buttner wrote.

When Singh moved to the Baltimore area, she joined a sister who had already immigrated. Eventually, their brother and his family, as well as a cousin and Singh’s mother, all settled around Lutherville. The extended family — including a niece and nephew in Northern Virginia — “is incredibly close,” Dang and her sisters wrote in a tribute.

Singh had two sons with her husband, Harjit Singh, and a stepson from her husband’s previous marriage. All three sons married, producing six grandchildren. In addition to work, she was active at three gurdwaras — Sikh houses of worship — and supported organizations that helped South Asian women who suffered abusive marriages, her nieces’ tribute said.

Coming from such a prominent, devout family, Singh wound Sikhism through her life, her niece said. She taught her grandchildren Sikh prayers, and each year in memory of her parents’ deaths she’d reread a long scripture that took a few months.

Her death was especially painful, Dang said, because Singh’s own sister, Komal Dang, is a doctor who furiously worked in the final weeks to get Singh the most cutting-edge treatment available. Singh was miserable, Simran Dang said — alone, in pain and suffering.