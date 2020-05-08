Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland and Virginia residents with heart ailments and other life-threatening conditions increasingly appear to be avoiding hospital emergency rooms, an extra layer of concern during the coronavirus crisis. With ER visits in Maryland down by half in recent weeks, hospital officials in the state are worried that patients in need of urgent care are choosing to suffer longer out of fear that a trip to the hospital will put them at greater risk of being infected by the novel coronavirus.

• More than 781,000 people in the District, Maryland and Virginia have lost their jobs during the past seven weeks, according to federal data released Thursday.

• On Thursday, state parks and beaches in Maryland reopened for boating, camping, fishing and tennis. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced this week that he plans to lift some restrictions on nonessential businesses on May 15. In the District, where the rate of infections and deaths is much higher, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has not followed suit.

• Montgomery County announced plans to deploy a mobile testing unit next week and activate a hotline dedicated to helping people who suspect they have the coronavirus get tested faster. In a briefing to county lawmakers, Health Officer Travis Gayles said his department wants to provide a “buffet” of testing options.

Maryland National Guard plans Friday flyover to honor first responders, essential workers The Maryland National Guard has planned a flyover Friday to honor the state’s front-line workers in the medical field, military personnel and essential workers involved in the fight against the coronavirus. Officials said in a statement that four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft will do the flyovers also to honor those staying at home to “flatten the curve” in the spread of covid-19. The flyover is expected to start about 1:45 p.m. and end about 3:30 p.m. The aircraft will fly over local hospitals, nursing homes, food distribution sites and covid-19 testing sites, starting in Bel Air and then going over the following places: Frederick, Waldorf, Salisbury, Easton, Annapolis, Baltimore, Towson and Columbia. The Maryland National Guard has more than 1,300 members helping during the pandemic. The members provide food distribution, medical help and transportation, along with other services, according to National Guard officials. In the statement, Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, adjutant general of Maryland, said: “This day is a small way to show our appreciation to everyone that is doing their part to combat the coronavirus. And to everyone who has been impacted by this pandemic, please know we are in this together and we stand with you.” Officials said residents can see the flyover from “the safety of their home-quarantine” and should not travel to see the aircraft. The @MDNG & the @175thWing are honoring those who are serving on the frontlines of #COVID19 with a flyover throughout Maryland on May 8th.



By Dana Hedgpeth

Maryland golfers celebrate lifting of emergency pandemic decree Mike Goodman raised his golf club in a graceful arc, uncoiled and — with a swift metallic plink — sent the white ball streaking over the first fairway of the Worthington Manor Golf Club in Frederick County, Md. It wasn't a drive for the record books Thursday — but it was among the first official drives in the state since the coronavirus pandemic closed all nonessential businesses at the end of March, including golf courses. Goodman, 70, rusty but glad to be out playing in a trio of friends, was also mindful that the world hasn't seen the last of this or other pandemics like it. "They're always out there. They're always changing, and new ones are coming up. It's something we have lived with and we're going to keep living with from now on," said Goodman, a retired physician. "I think it would be a good idea to be better prepared for it than we were." Two hundred and forty-one golfers booked tee times at the public course in Urbana after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) began easing stay-at-home orders. The number of novel coronavirus cases in Maryland reached 29,374 on Thursday, the highest in the D.C. area. The state also reported 1,503 virus-related deaths. See the full story. By Fredrick Kunkle