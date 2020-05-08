Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 56,598 on Friday, with 29,374 cases in Maryland, 21,570 in Virginia and 5,654 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 1,503 in Maryland, 769 in Virginia and 285 in the District, for a total of 2,557 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland and Virginia residents with heart ailments and other life-threatening conditions increasingly appear to be avoiding hospital emergency rooms, an extra layer of concern during the coronavirus crisis. With ER visits in Maryland down by half in recent weeks, hospital officials in the state are worried that patients in need of urgent care are choosing to suffer longer out of fear that a trip to the hospital will put them at greater risk of being infected by the novel coronavirus.

• More than 781,000 people in the District, Maryland and Virginia have lost their jobs during the past seven weeks, according to federal data released Thursday.

• On Thursday, state parks and beaches in Maryland reopened for boating, camping, fishing and tennis. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced this week that he plans to lift some restrictions on nonessential businesses on May 15. In the District, where the rate of infections and deaths is much higher, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has not followed suit.

• Montgomery County announced plans to deploy a mobile testing unit next week and activate a hotline dedicated to helping people who suspect they have the coronavirus get tested faster. In a briefing to county lawmakers, Health Officer Travis Gayles said his department wants to provide a “buffet” of testing options.