The District, Maryland and Virginia have been in a near-total lockdown for weeks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) say they may be ready to begin relaxing the restrictions next week. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) says it’s still too early to lift measures for the District.

All three jurisdictions are looking for signs that the coronavirus “curve” — the number of infections over time — is flattening. They’ve set goals for increased testing capacity, a greater number of hospital beds and more protective equipment for front-line workers.

Despite rigid stay-at-home orders, hundreds of new cases are still reported each day. The number of known novel coronavirus cases in the greater Washington region has passed 50,000, and more than 2,500 have died. The newly reported cases tend to stem from confined living quarters, such as nursing homes and jails, or are among essential workers and those who can’t afford to miss work or are unable to telecommute.

More than 781,000 people in the District, Maryland and Virginia have lost their jobs during the past seven weeks, according to recently released federal data.

Here are answers to frequently asked questions.

What are the current restrictions in the DMV?

The District, Maryland and Virginia all have stay-at-home orders in place. Exact regulations vary, and officials are relaxing some restrictions as the outbreak stretches from weeks into months.

Broadly speaking, residents are either required or encouraged to wear masks when outdoors. Restaurants can only offer delivery or takeout services. Group gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in Virginia and Maryland; in the District, gatherings of 10 or more are banned. Nonessential businesses are closed, although each jurisdiction has its own list of what is considered an essential business.

For a look across the nation, The Post also has a state-by-state review of the stay-at-home orders.

When will the region reopen?

Any reopening will be a gradual transition, with restrictions lifted in phases.

Each jurisdiction has set goals for lower infection rates, increased testing, greater hospital capacity and much more personal protective gear. Until those goals are met, local officials say most restrictions will remain in place.

Northam has said he expects to begin rolling back restrictions in Virginia on May 15 to begin “phase one” of the state’s reopening plan. The governor also may adjust the current stay-at-home order that expires on June 10, which restricts gatherings and other social activities. The Post’s Antonio Olivio reports that, after May 15, residents may be able to get a haircut and go to the gym, if those establishments institute social distancing requirements.

In Maryland, Hogan has said it may be possible to end some of the most drastic social distancing measures, starting the week of May 11. The governor already has eased some restrictions on outdoor activities, opening public beaches and golf courses in the state. The Post’s Erin Cox reports the plan is to reopen businesses and allow certain social activities in phases.

Bowser has offered no timetable for when she intends to lift restrictions in the District. The mayor has created an advisory group, led by Susan E. Rice and Michael Chertoff, to decide when and how to lift restrictions. The group is expected to issue recommendations in May. The Post’s Fenit Nirappil reports the mayor will decide in the coming days whether to extend restrictions past the current end date of May 15.

Why are people still getting sick in the region?

Doctors and public health officials tell The Post the coronavirus is increasingly infecting people who cannot afford to miss work — such as grocery store employees, delivery drivers and construction workers. Despite the broad shutdown, there’s still some communal spread.

Increased testing across the region helps explain why the daily case continues to rise. “That is expected,” said Laurie Forlano, Virginia’s deputy commissioner of health. “Obviously we’ll detect more cases, and those cases will be counted.”

But health experts say the region is far from testing enough of the population, including those who are symptomatic and those who are not, to truly know who is infected. And neither the District, Maryland nor Virginia has enough contact-tracers in place to sketch a picture of how the coronavirus is spreading.

Where can I get tested for covid-19?

New testing sites are popping up across the region. Most -- but not all -- sites require a doctor’s note and scheduled appointment. Clinicians are prioritizing front-line workers and adults who are 65 or older.

Local officials have repeatedly stated reopening the region will depend on how fast they can expand testing capacities in the coming weeks. Health experts say the region still needs to test far more of the population to get a clear picture of who has the virus.

Here’s an updating list of testing sites in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Can I travel for work? Can I travel out of state?

Certain jobs are listed as essential and those people are still allowed to travel for work. The definition of essential differs slightly in all three jurisdictions. Read more here.

Some Americans are concerned about heading to work as states start to reopen businesses to restart the economy. Here are some common questions and answers regarding an employee’s rights when returning to work.

There are no restrictions on interstate travel in or out of the District, Maryland or Virginia. However, the stay-at-home orders ask residents to only travel for “essential activities,” such as getting food or seeking medical help. Local officials are discouraging trips and recommend those traveling in from out-of-state locations should self-quarantine for 14 days.

In all three jurisdictions, people still can go to the post office.

Can I go to church, the mosque or synagogue?

The District and Virginia allow residents to travel to places of worship, but most services have been canceled because of the limitations on gatherings in the region.

A coalition of religious leaders, business owners and Maryland state lawmakers are suing the state government over the governor’s stay-at-home orders. In the lawsuit, the group argues Hogan is violating the constitutional rights of individuals to gather to worship or engage in free speech.

Commuters exit a Metro station in New Carrollton, Maryland on April 15. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Is public transportation open? Are there any restrictions?

Metro is encouraging, but not requiring, riders to wear masks while on a bus or train. The transit agency has reduced service after “significant” drops in ridership due to regional stay-at-home orders and advised passengers to use Metro only if no other option is available.

Metrobus operates from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. During the week, buses arrive on a Sunday schedule, and over the weekend, they arrive every 30 minutes. All customers should enter and exit the bus at the rear door, except those using mobility devices or who require bus kneeling. Fares are waived during this time.

The D.C. Streetcar operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for essential trips only. Passengers are encouraged to allow extra travel time, as D.C. Streetcars will arrive approximately every 20 minutes.

In Prince George’s County, residents are required to cover their faces on the county’s bus transit system.

Amtrak has reduced its service between Washington and Boston by as much as 35 percent, The Post’s Luz Lazo reported. All passengers on Amtrak trains and in stations are now required to wear masks. The rail company will restore some service on June 1 with the return of Acela, the premier passenger trains that run through the Northeast Corridor.

When will schools open? What about colleges and universities?

Schools in Virginia, Maryland and the District are closed for the rest of the academic year, but remote learning is underway.

In the District, instruction will end in late May, instead of June 19. Maryland officials say masks, temperature checks and shortened weeks could become the norm when students return to in-person instruction, The Post’s Donna St. George reports.

Schools in Montgomery County and Fairfax County have grappled with the complications related to transitioning to full-time online learning.

Most jurisdictions are offering free meals to students and all children, and the federal government is allowing school districts to distribute meals “to a parent or guardian to take home to their children,” The Post’s Hannah Natanson reports. Here is a list of places to pick up breakfast and lunch in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Local colleges and universities have cleared their campuses, too, but are now facing questions about how to fill classrooms in the fall. Hundreds of colleges and universities have pushed back admission decision deadlines to June 1, and offered extensions, especially for out-of-state students.

What’s the situation at local nursing homes?

As of late April, at least 255 nursing homes in the greater Washington region reported cases of the novel coronavirus.

Former and current employees at Maryland nursing homes tell The Washington Post their facilities are struggling with shortages of staff, testing and personal protective equipment. Maryland regulators already have fined one nursing home for failing to institute proper safety measures.

Hogan has ordered universal testing for nursing home residents and employees, making Maryland one of the first states to do so.

The federal government issued guidelines in April requiring nursing homes to regularly update patients’ families on coronavirus cases in their facilities.

Maryland health officials publish a list online of every nursing home reporting an outbreak. As of May 6, according to state data, long-term-care facilities in Maryland have accounted for more than 6,000 of the state’s coronavirus infections and more than 800 covid-19-related deaths.

The District occasionally provides a list of nursing homes with outbreaks in the mayor’s daily briefing.

Virginia reports the aggregate total of outbreaks at nursing homes across the state but does not list specific long-term-care facilities.

Scott Cook, the manager of Buddy's Crabs and Ribs, in downtown Annapolis stands outside waiting for some business on Friday, April 24. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

What businesses are open? When will other stores reopen?

In Maryland and the District, most retail businesses are closed aside from big-box retailers and grocery stores. Virginia allows retail stores to remain open as long as businesses limit the number of people they serve at one time.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and farmers markets remain open in all three jurisdictions with some restrictions in place. Beer, wine and liquor stores are open as well.

Gyms, fitness centers and indoor sports facilities are closed. Events venues such as theaters, sports stadiums, nightclubs, concert halls remain closed, too.

Here are the official orders from the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Owners of a small business in the area can find out how to apply for a federal loan through the Paycheck Protection Program here.

How can I apply for local unemployment benefits?

A few weeks ago, The Post’s personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary shared her guidance about eligibility and how to apply for unemployment benefits.

More than 781,000 people have filed for jobless benefits in the District, Maryland and Virginia since the Washington area closed down under the stay-at-home orders.

What do I need to know about grocery shopping?

Supermarkets, convenience stores and restaurants have all adapted to meet the changing demands, now that people in the Washington region are stocking up.

Face masks are required at grocery stores in the District and Maryland, while a face covering is recommended in Virginia but not mandated. Officials recommend shoppers wash their hands before and immediately after shopping for groceries and bring their own disinfectant wipes if planning to use a shopping cart.

Stores are offering older shoppers dedicated hours, usually early in the morning, so they can shop without large crowds. The District has extended sidewalks near some grocery stores to allow for social distancing.

Farmers markers in the region are still open but vendors often require advance orders for curbside pickup. Local farmers report more people are signing up for community-supported agriculture, or CSA, preorders, and some already have waitlists for new members. Restaurants now are selling staples, like milk and eggs, alongside prepared takeout fare.

For more on how grocery shopping has changed in the region, read here.

If you have questions about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the U.S. food supply, read Laura Reiley’s reporting on the meat industry’s national supply chain.

Can I go for a run? What else can I do outside?

Yes. The District, Maryland and Virginia’s stay-at-home orders allow for walking, biking, dog-walking, hiking and running outside as long as people remain six feet away from those outside their household. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people build exercise into their routines during the outbreak to keep physically and mentally healthy.

A person is allowed to walk, bike or run through a park or trail, but all three jurisdictions caution against sitting or congregating in parks or public fields.

Maryland relaxed some restrictions on outdoor activities. Public beaches are open for exercise. Family members from one household can go camping, fishing and hunting, as well. For more on what is and is not allowed outside under all three orders, read here.

How can I help?

People can donate blood, give to a local or national nonprofit, support local bars and restaurants or help an older adult with groceries.

Find ways to support organizations in the D.C. region, like D.C. Central Kitchen or Martha’s Table, by going here.