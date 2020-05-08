“What we see in all of the jurisdictions — D.C., Maryland and Virginia — are growing case counts and continued community transmission, so we know opening up and people mixing in various ways are going to lead to increased infection,” Bowser said Wednesday. “Staying at home is the only way we are going to be able to safely open up.”

New daily deaths per 100,000 residents

Like other jurisdictions, the District is adapting guidance from the federal government and Johns Hopkins University in deciding when and how to reopen the economy. Here are the metrics city officials want to meet before entering “phase one” of reopening and where the District stands.

Are fewer people getting sick?

The District is looking for two weeks of sustained declines in new confirmed coronavirus cases, reports of other flu-like illness (as a proxy for unconfirmed coronavirus cases) and cases at skilled nursing facilities

The District does not post daily updates for reports of flu-like illness or cases at long-term-care facilities, though the city’s top public health official said Monday that cases in congregant settings such as nursing homes were declining.

But the city has not yet entered a downward trend in new coronavirus cases, which have mostly hovered below 200 a day for the past two weeks.

How many people are being tested and testing positive?

Health officials also look at the cumulative rate of test results returning positive and want to see declines over two weeks.

In the District, that number has stayed consistently between 22 and 23 percent for the past two weeks and has not fallen below 10 percent as officials want to see.

Unlike other leaders, Bowser has not set a target for how many people she would like to see tested daily.

But testing has been on the rise, with the city receiving 5,700 results in the week leading up to Thursday, compared with 4,100 the previous week. And the District says it has already met its testing metrics: the ability to test those with covid-19 symptoms, essential workers, at-risk health-care workers and close contacts of people who test positive.

The District also wants to conduct antibody testing, which can detect whether someone has been exposed to the virus, including those with mild or no symptoms. Officials have said the city should obtain that equipment in May, but they are also awaiting unresolved scientific questions.

What about contact tracing?

The District wants to contact-trace every newly infected person, conducting interviews to determine who may have been exposed to the virus through that person and therefore should be quarantined. Contact tracing loses its effectiveness once the virus becomes widespread in a community, but it can contain the spread of contagious disease in early stages or once the number of new infections has declined.

The city is in the midst of a contact-tracer hiring blitz to expand its force to 200 and then eventually 900. As of Wednesday, the city had received 2,000 applications and was vetting applicants to have the first cohort of new hires deployed by mid- to late May.

Are D.C. hospitals prepared?

Hospitals in the District have so far avoided being overwhelmed by covid-19 cases, even though the city has seen far more deaths per capita than neighboring counties. The city wants to ensure hospitals can handle an inevitable spike in infections when the shutdown restrictions are eased.

The metrics for reopening are simple: Are hospitals running below maximum capacity, and do they and nursing facilities have enough personal protective equipment for workers? D.C. government officials say they are doing well on both fronts.

To reopen the city, hospitals should be below 80 percent of their usual capacity for seven days in a row. D.C. officials said hospitals were operating at 65 percent capacity last week and 78 percent this week.

Bowser expressed optimism this week about the availability of protective equipment, though she has not provided specifics.