“Fortunately, we are beginning to see those encouraging numbers,” Hogan said Wednesday. “I’m not committing to it because the numbers could spike back up and we could say, ‘Sorry, we’re not moving forward.’ ”

The governor took the first step toward reopening that day, lifting some of the rules that were more strict than neighboring Virginia. Beaches at state parks and golf courses are now open, and fishing, boating, hunting and camping is now allowed. Elective surgeries and dentist appointments are also permitted, based on the discretion of medical providers.

Here are answers to questions about reopening, and the metrics that will determine when that happens.

New daily deaths per 100,000 residents

When the state reopens, what will I be able to do?

Honestly, not that much at first.

Hogan has a detailed plan called his “Roadmap to Recovery” that splits up business practices and social activities into low-, medium- and high-risk categories. Once the pandemic wanes enough to lift the stay-at-home order, Hogan will implement phase one of his recovery plan.

However, not everything in the low-risk category will be allowed. Reopening will happen gradually, depending on conditions on the ground. Some areas with lower case counts and death tolls could have restrictions lifted earlier than those that have been harder hit.

The governor’s phase one plan allows some small shops to open to patrons and says nonessential businesses that had been shuttered may offer curbside service. Small, outdoor religious gatherings will be allowed, as well as small outdoor fitness classes.

And if the virus starts to spread within the community or residents ignore social distancing conventions, Hogan plans to reverse the reopening actions.

Residents can expect to wear masks and stay at least six feet apart in public for months to come.

How will Hogan decide when to reopen?

Like many governors across the country, Hogan has a panel of epidemiologists and other experts advising him. His step-by-step plan is based on advice from Johns Hopkins University and the National Governors Association, as well as guidance from the White House that trends should hold for 14 days before major changes are made.

The governor is considering a range of pandemic data, but the key things he’s watching are the number of occupied ICU beds and the number hospitalized covid-19 patients.

These two measurements give the most accurate picture of how the virus is moving through Maryland and whether the state has the resources to treat people who get sick.

As of Friday, 1,584 people were hospitalized with 571 in intensive care beds. Those numbers have been relatively flat for a week.

When could it reopen further? And when can I go back to working in an office?

Hogan often reiterates his plan has no timeline, and moving from one phase to another will depend on how the virus is moving through the state. And if residents disobey social distancing guidance, he intends to shut things back down.

“The purpose of a road map is to lay out paths to a destination,” his plan says. “A road map is not a calendar, or a set of fixed dates, but it is an important guide to show the intended path forward to recovery.”

The governor has advised people and employers with the ability to telework to continue that as long as possible.

The medium-risk activities that could be allowed during what Hogan calls phase two include much of what used to be normal day-to-day: social gatherings of more than 10 people, day-care centers, indoor church services, dine-in restaurant and bar service with social distancing restrictions, expanded transit schedules and indoor gyms.

This stage is expected to endure much, much longer than the initial reopening phase and last until a vaccine is widely available.

What about going to a baseball game? Or school?

Baseball games, concerts, big church gatherings and pre-pandemic restaurant service have been deemed high risk, and reserved for the last stage — phase three — in Hogan’s reopening plan. Maryland State Schools Superintendent Karen B. Salmon said Wednesday that in-person, daily school attendance also wouldn’t happen until phase three.

“There is no realistic timeline yet from any of the scientific experts for achieving this level, as this requires either a widely available and FDA-approved vaccine or safe and effective therapeutics that can rescue patients with significant disease,” Hogan’s plan says.

How many people are still getting sick?

Maryland’s caseload count keeps rising as expanding testing is starting to detect more coronavirus cases.

As of Friday, 30,485 people have been sickened, an increase of 1,111 from the previous day. An additional 57 people had died, bringing the total tally to 1,560 people.

What if there’s another surge in cases?

While Maryland officials are watching the caseloads for hot spots and outbreaks such as the one among poultry workers on the Eastern Shore, a surge in cases alone will not reverse the reopening plans. Testing has been so limited nationwide that officials don’t believe the case counts accurately reflect how many people have the virus.

However, hospital bed use is a more reliable indicator of how many people are getting sick enough to seek medical care. Maryland has increased its hospital bed capacity by 6,700 beds, and Hogan said he is confident the state is prepared to handle a limited surge. But if hospitalizations start to rise and indicate the virus is spreading more aggressively, the governor intends to reimpose restrictions.

State health officials say they have enough hospital beds to handle new admissions through mid-June, with 5,017 beds open. So far, 20 percent of the state’s 2,938 hospital ventilators are being used, officials said.

Are we getting more personal protective equipment?

Hogan has complained about a shortage of respirator masks and other protective gear that would help stop infections among health-care workers, emergency workers and police who are in daily contact with covid-19 patients. Last month, the region got a fraction of what it asked for from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s national stockpile.

Hogan has launched a multiagency task force to boost the state’s supply of equipment. On Tuesday, he announced that the state had acquired 600,000 N95 masks, 47,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 3.5 million gowns and 5,000 infrared thermometers since March. But he did not say how much of that equipment had been used and how much remained on hand. Nor did he say how close Maryland was to reaching its goals.