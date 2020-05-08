The governor said he also “may adjust” a stay-at-home order that expires on June 10.

But those decisions depend on a few key metrics that the governor and public health officials are closely monitoring. Namely, they hope to see a downward trajectory in the rate of infections and new hospital admissions over 14 days.

Northam (D) also says Virginia must ramp up testing to get a better sense of how widespread infections are in the state and hire more contact tracers to quickly track down close contacts of infected patients so they, too, can be isolated. And hospitals should have enough available beds and personal protective equipment (PPE) to be able to absorb any new spikes in cases.

Daily fatalities have largely plateaued in recent days, while the rates of infections and new hospitalizations have seesawed downward.

New daily deaths per 100,000 residents

Here’s what “phase one” of a reopening would mean, and where the state stands on those metrics:

What will I be able to do on May 15?

Northam said the rollback would allow Virginians to go to dine-in restaurants, get a hair cut, shop in retail stores and hit the gym — so long as those establishments follow social distancing requirements that will be part of his revised order.

“Everything you have done has truly made a difference — we flattened the curve [of infections] and our hospitals have not been overwhelmed,” Northam said, addressing Virginia residents after announcing his May 15 plan. “I am keenly aware that it has come with a tremendous cost. Now we can start to move into a new phase of our response.”

Is it safe to lift restrictions in Northern Virginia?

Local officials say it isn’t. The elected leaders of Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun counties — the three largest jurisdictions in the region — have urged the Northam administration to consult with them before allowing local businesses to reopen.

In response, Northam has given localities in “hot zone” areas of the state some leeway on when to reopen if those areas haven’t met the 14-day benchmarks set by his administration. Fairfax reported five new deaths Thursday, while Prince William recorded another two and Loudoun added one.

How many people are hospitalized?

In Virginia, 1,613 people with confirmed or probable cases of covid-19 were hospitalized Thursday, after 105 more were admitted since Wednesday. Average daily admissions during the five-day period that ended Monday was 90, compared with 85 during the previous five-day period. The state health department does not share data on ICU admissions.

What about hospital beds?

Virginia officials have said there are enough hospital beds to handle new admissions through mid-June, with 4,683 still available Thursday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. State health officials say there is enough capacity to handle 19,771 patients.

The state does not share data on intensive care unit patients. But the use of hospital ventilators is an indicator of how many covid-19 patients are seriously ill. On Thursday, 587 ventilators were being used, 20 percent of the state’s total supply.

Are we getting more personal protective equipment?

Last month, Virginia officials said the state had ordered 17.4 million respirator masks, 1 million face shields and 17 million pairs of gloves. Northam said Monday that hospitals are reporting less-urgent needs for PPE. The number of hospitals in Virginia reporting difficulty acquiring enough protective gear within a 72-hour period has gone down from seven in mid-April to just one earlier this week, according to the state health department.

What about coronavirus testing and the rate of infections?

The state initially prioritized testing for specific groups, such as those older than 65, first responders and people already showing flulike symptoms. Facing criticism over Virginia’s low rate of testing, state officials recently began taking samples from residents in low-income areas and plan to test people with chronic diseases, expectant mothers, babies born to mothers with covid-19, and uninsured and underinsured residents, Virginia Health Commissioner Karen Remley said.

The average number of tests conducted per day has risen from about 2,600 a day to 6,000 per day, and the state hopes to get to 10,000 tests per day before restrictions are lifted.

As of Thursday, 136,588 people had been tested.

Northam’s office says the governor wants to see sustained declines in the rate of people testing positive. The seven-day average of positive test results has dropped from a high of 22 percent in mid-April to 16 percent in early May.

What about contact tracing?

The National Association of City and County Health Officials estimates that states need approximately 15 to 30 contact tracers per every 100,000 residents, the governor’s office says.

Following those guidelines, the Northam administration estimates it needs about 1,300 contract tracers. The state currently has about 300 such workers, but officials said they plan to hire 1,000 additional contract tracers in the next two weeks.