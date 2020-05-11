Metro’s coronavirus recovery plan doesn’t anticipate a return to pre-pandemic levels of service until next spring. Instead, the transit agency plans to slowly ramp up service and will ask the region’s employers to limit daily commuters by staggering work schedules and encouraging telework.

The plan, to be presented to the agency’s board Thursday, outlines how public transit will look once state and local officials begin lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions. Service levels will gradually increase over the course of a year and the plan relies heavily on elected leaders, federal officials, military brass and chief executives to keep passenger numbers low so rail cars and buses don’t become dangerously crowded and worsen the spread of infection.

Customers shouldn’t expect any major service improvements over what is available now until at least fall; Metro plans to keep the same reduced-service schedule until the start of the school year.

“We would revisit that in the fall-slash-winter, dependent upon what’s happening on the ground and what we learned at that point,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said. “Full recovery, we don’t anticipate till the spring of next year.”

And for those looking forward to the extended late-night hours approved by the board and scheduled to start July 1: Those plans have been shelved until the system is back operating at pre-pandemic levels.

For now, Metro is making the protection of its employees, including train operators, bus drivers and station managers its top priority.