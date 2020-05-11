Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 62,940 on Monday, with 32,587 cases in Maryland, 24,081 in Virginia and 6,272 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 1,644 in Maryland, 839 in Virginia and 323 in the District, for a total of 2,806 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• In a joint letter, the elected leaders in Northern Virginia’s five largest jurisdictions told Gov. Ralph Northam (D) they are unwilling to lift restrictions, which the governor plans to do in a limited capacity Friday in hopes of reviving the state’s ailing economy. A Northam spokeswoman said the governor requested the letter to “demonstrate unity across the diverse Northern Virginia region” and avoid a situation where neighboring localities had different policies on eased restrictions.

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has moved toward a cautious relaunch of the state’s economy, suggesting that on Friday, small shops and businesses offering curbside service may also be able to reopen. That isn’t likely to happen in Montgomery County, the state’s most populous jurisdiction, officials there said. County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said he will not reopen playgrounds, parks or other facilities until the county’s health officer determines it is safe.

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has resisted lifting restrictions in the District, where the rates of infection and fatalities have been higher than in Virginia and Maryland.