Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• In a joint letter, the elected leaders in Northern Virginia’s five largest jurisdictions told Gov. Ralph Northam (D) they are unwilling to lift restrictions, which the governor plans to do in a limited capacity Friday in hopes of reviving the state’s ailing economy. A Northam spokeswoman said the governor requested the letter to “demonstrate unity across the diverse Northern Virginia region” and avoid a situation where neighboring localities had different policies on eased restrictions.
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has moved toward a cautious relaunch of the state’s economy, suggesting that on Friday, small shops and businesses offering curbside service may also be able to reopen. That isn’t likely to happen in Montgomery County, the state’s most populous jurisdiction, officials there said. County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said he will not reopen playgrounds, parks or other facilities until the county’s health officer determines it is safe.
• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has resisted lifting restrictions in the District, where the rates of infection and fatalities have been higher than in Virginia and Maryland.
Metro’s coronavirus recovery plan shows full service not likely to resume until next spring
Metro’s coronavirus recovery plan doesn’t anticipate a return to pre-pandemic levels of service until next spring. Instead, the transit agency plans to slowly ramp up service and will ask the region’s employers to limit daily commuters by staggering work schedules and encouraging telework.
The plan, to be presented to the agency’s board Thursday, outlines how public transit will look once state and local officials begin lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions. Service levels will gradually increase over the course of a year and the plan relies heavily on elected leaders, federal officials, military brass and chief executives to keep passenger numbers low so rail cars and buses don’t become dangerously crowded and worsen the spread of infection.
Customers shouldn’t expect any major service improvements over what is available now until at least fall; Metro plans to keep the same reduced-service schedule until the start of the school year.
“We would revisit that in the fall-slash-winter, dependent upon what’s happening on the ground and what we learned at that point,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said. “Full recovery, we don’t anticipate till the spring of next year.”
And for those looking forward to the extended late-night hours approved by the board and scheduled to start July 1: Those plans have been shelved until the system is back operating at pre-pandemic levels.
For now, Metro is making the protection of its employees, including train operators, bus drivers and station managers its top priority.
See the full story.
Street Sense newspaper was a lifeline for the homeless in D.C. Coronavirus forced it to stop the presses.
After waking up on a recent Monday, Ron Dudley pulled on his Washington Nationals jersey and walked down his street, past a bus stop where he had slept one night, and stopped in front of Trader Joe’s for the first time in three weeks.
“When Trader Joe’s opens, I open,” he thought that morning.
But unlike every other time he had stood outside of the grocery store on 14th Street in Northwest Washington for the past three years, Dudley had not a single newspaper to sell.
Dudley works for Street Sense Media, a nonprofit that publishes a newspaper focused on poverty and sold by people experiencing homelessness. On March 26, the newspaper suspended print publication for the first time in its nearly 20-year history because of coronavirus concerns. The shutdown cut off a vital resource for more than 100 Street Sense vendors like Dudley, who rely on selling the $2 newspaper for income.
After weeks of restlessness with no paper to sell, Dudley tried to return to his usual spot on 14th Street looking for donations. But it was not the same.
“I felt naked and empty without the paper,” said Dudley, who is staying with a friend in Northeast Washington. “Like I am begging or something.”
See the full story.