Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 64,832 on Tuesday, with 33,373 cases in Maryland, 25,070 in Virginia and 6,389 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 1,683 in Maryland, 850 in Virginia and 328 in the District, for a total of 2,861 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said he expects to hold Northern Virginia out of the gradual “phase one” reopening of the rest of the state later this week. Of nearly 1,000 new coronavirus infections reported in the state Monday, almost three-quarters of them were clustered in the Washington suburbs, which account for about 40 percent of the state’s population.

• Republicans in rural parts of Virginia have argued their areas are not as affected by the pandemic, and merchants in some tourist-heavy regions say their economies will be wrecked if they can’t start reopening as summer approaches. But dense Northern Virginia reacted with alarm last week when Northam suggested he might move toward easing restrictions.

• A similar split has developed in Maryland, where cases are also concentrated in the D.C. suburbs.

• The District, Maryland and Virginia collectively reported 55 covid-19 deaths Monday, one more than Sunday but the second-lowest tally in two weeks. There were 1,892 new coronavirus infections in the region.

• D.C. officials on Monday unveiled a makeshift hospital overflow center at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center that will be able to treat nearly 500 covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, preserving hospital space for those who need to be in intensive care or on ventilators.