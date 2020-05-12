In the 1970s and ’80s, when Richard Paul Thornell would go with his sons to the grocery store and return late, his wife would teasingly ask, “Did you run into someone from the Peace Corps?” Usually, the answer was yes.

In the early days of President John F. Kennedy’s administration, Thornell had worked under Peace Corps Director Sargent Shriver and future senator Harris Wofford, negotiating and setting up the first Peace Corps program in the world. In May 1961, the 24-year-old Thornell traveled to Ghana as director of the Peace Corps Africa Regional Office to help design educational, agricultural and job-training programs there. Although he had to return to the United States that summer after contracting tuberculosis, the experience marked him.

“For him, it was a lifelong sense of pride,” said Paul Thornell, recalling his father, who died April 28 at 83 of covid-19 at his home at the Residences at Thomas Circle. “The Peace Corps is the thing that has lasted, in a meaningful way, longer than other things, and the fact that my dad had a central role in launching it, that meant a lot to him.”

Breaking ground was in Richard Thornell’s veins. A native of New York City, he was the second black graduate of Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, where he received his master’s in public affairs in 1958.

While there, he befriended a student from Germany, Hans-Christoph Boemers, and in 1956, the two took a road trip through the South, staying with Thornell’s friends or alumni of Fisk University in Tennessee, where Thornell had received his undergraduate degree.