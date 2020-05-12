Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said he expects to hold Northern Virginia out of the gradual “phase one” reopening of the rest of the state later this week. Of nearly 1,000 new coronavirus infections reported in the state Monday, almost three-quarters of them were clustered in the Washington suburbs, which account for about 40 percent of the state’s population.
• Republicans in rural parts of Virginia have argued their areas are not as affected by the pandemic, and merchants in some tourist-heavy regions say their economies will be wrecked if they can’t start reopening as summer approaches. But dense Northern Virginia reacted with alarm last week when Northam suggested he might move toward easing restrictions.
• A similar split has developed in Maryland, where cases are also concentrated in the D.C. suburbs.
• The District, Maryland and Virginia collectively reported 55 covid-19 deaths Monday, one more than Sunday but the second-lowest tally in two weeks. There were 1,892 new coronavirus infections in the region.
• D.C. officials on Monday unveiled a makeshift hospital overflow center at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center that will be able to treat nearly 500 covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, preserving hospital space for those who need to be in intensive care or on ventilators.
Children’s National reports two cases of rare illness in children with covid-19
The latest medical mystery surrounding the novel coronavirus’s impact on children has arrived in the District.
Over the past month, health-care providers across the country have noticed a possible link between the virus and Kawasaki disease, a relatively rare inflammatory condition that affects blood vessels — forcing medical professionals to reconsider how the pandemic is affecting kids.
Kawasaki disease — which causes swollen hands and feet, a rash, red eyes, and fever — has appeared recently in two covid-19 patients at Children’s National Hospital, according to Michael Bell, the hospital’s chief of critical care medicine.
Kawasaki disease “has been an enigma for several decades, but every pediatrician sees it a few times a year, so it’s not that uncommon,” Bell said. “But what’s uncommon now is with these patients coming in after being exposed to [the coronavirus], we’re seeing a much more severe form of it where people actually have Kawasaki disease as well as additional symptoms like shock.”
In some patients suffering from Kawasaki disease, the condition can cause inflammation of coronary arteries, leading to a greater risk of blood clots, aneurysms, and other heart damage. Doctors typically only see Kawasaki disease in children, and the causes of the condition remain unknown.
Prince George’s jail must plan to test more inmates for covid-19, federal judge orders
A federal judge on Monday ordered the Prince George’s County jail to identify all inmates who are medically vulnerable to covid-19 after a court-ordered inspection of the facility found that a limited number of tests have been conducted for the novel coronavirus.
U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis asked whether inmates with preexisting medical conditions could be housed in a separate unit. An attorney for the jail said that had been considered but that administrators worry that having them together could have “devastating effects” if the virus were to spread through their own, separate unit.
The hearing was the latest development in a lawsuit filed on April 21 by attorneys on behalf of Prince George’s inmates alleging they have been left woefully unprotected from an outbreak of the virus. Xinis did not order immediate remedies at the jail, and encouraged the attorneys to continue trying to work through possible solutions with their counterparts representing jail officials.
As of Monday, Prince George’s jail officials reported 18 inmates having tested positive for the virus — the same total going back to April 23. That lined up with findings from the jail inspector, who said the outbreak peaked in the jail around April 5 to 10. The jail has conducted 24 total coronavirus tests of inmates, a jail spokesman said Monday.
“All 18 have completed quarantine and returned to general population,” the spokesman, Andrew Cephas, wrote by email.
Howard law professor Richard Paul Thornell was known for breaking ground
In the 1970s and ’80s, when Richard Paul Thornell would go with his sons to the grocery store and return late, his wife would teasingly ask, “Did you run into someone from the Peace Corps?” Usually, the answer was yes.
In the early days of President John F. Kennedy’s administration, Thornell had worked under Peace Corps Director Sargent Shriver and future senator Harris Wofford, negotiating and setting up the first Peace Corps program in the world. In May 1961, the 24-year-old Thornell traveled to Ghana as director of the Peace Corps Africa Regional Office to help design educational, agricultural and job-training programs there. Although he had to return to the United States that summer after contracting tuberculosis, the experience marked him.
“For him, it was a lifelong sense of pride,” said Paul Thornell, recalling his father, who died April 28 at 83 of covid-19 at his home at the Residences at Thomas Circle. “The Peace Corps is the thing that has lasted, in a meaningful way, longer than other things, and the fact that my dad had a central role in launching it, that meant a lot to him.”
Breaking ground was in Richard Thornell’s veins. A native of New York City, he was the second black graduate of Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, where he received his master’s in public affairs in 1958.
While there, he befriended a student from Germany, Hans-Christoph Boemers, and in 1956, the two took a road trip through the South, staying with Thornell’s friends or alumni of Fisk University in Tennessee, where Thornell had received his undergraduate degree.