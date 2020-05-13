Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 66,346 on Wednesday, with 34,061 cases in Maryland, 25,800 in Virginia and 6,485 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 1,756 in Maryland, 891 in Virginia and 336 in the District, for a total of 2,983 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has told leaders of the Washington suburbs and other places hit hard by the novel coronavirus that they will be able to opt out of a gradual reopening he plans to announce Wednesday, according to officials involved in the conversations. The decision could keep the entire D.C. region under extended restrictions even as other areas begin to restart their economies. Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are among the jurisdictions where leaders say it’s too soon to reopen.

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed an executive order extending the shutdown of Northern Virginia until at least May 28, two weeks after restrictions will probably be lifted for the rest of the state. Northam intends to move most of Virginia into “Phase 1” of his reopening plan on Friday, but areas close to the nation’s capital will remain at “Phase 0” until the region’s number of new cases and other data related to the outbreak take a more positive turn.

• Maryland reported 688 new cases statewide Tuesday, and 73 additional deaths. In the District, there were 96 new cases and eight new deaths; in Virginia, there were 730 new cases and 41 additional deaths.