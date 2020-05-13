Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has told leaders of the Washington suburbs and other places hit hard by the novel coronavirus that they will be able to opt out of a gradual reopening he plans to announce Wednesday, according to officials involved in the conversations. The decision could keep the entire D.C. region under extended restrictions even as other areas begin to restart their economies. Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are among the jurisdictions where leaders say it’s too soon to reopen.

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed an executive order extending the shutdown of Northern Virginia until at least May 28, two weeks after restrictions will probably be lifted for the rest of the state. Northam intends to move most of Virginia into “Phase 1” of his reopening plan on Friday, but areas close to the nation’s capital will remain at “Phase 0” until the region’s number of new cases and other data related to the outbreak take a more positive turn.

• Maryland reported 688 new cases statewide Tuesday, and 73 additional deaths. In the District, there were 96 new cases and eight new deaths; in Virginia, there were 730 new cases and 41 additional deaths.

Metro shifts budget, recommends deferring new initiatives to cover pandemic’s impact Metro is suspending plans to extend night service hours, institute special weekend fares and discount bus-to-rail transfers this summer to reallocate funding toward keeping the transit system solvent and avoid layoffs or furloughs while the agency continues to weather the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The transit agency also will defer its first rail fare increase in three years. In a revised budget proposal to be presented for board approval Thursday, Metro officials say federal relief funding of more than $767 million will help the agency finish the current fiscal year with a balanced budget. But with continued uncertainty about when the Washington region will reopen, the agency cannot afford to start many of the new initiatives it had planned to roll out July 1 as part of a push to attract new riders and sustain the ridership growth it had been experiencing for more than a year before the pandemic hit in March. “There are so many variables here that any one of these could put our ability to deliver service at risk,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement. “While we are deeply grateful to Congress for their support, we will need additional help to get the nation’s capital moving again.” The revised budget reflects the agency’s shift in focus to recovering from the pandemic. On Monday, Metro released its pandemic recovery plan, which doesn’t anticipate a return to pre-pandemic levels of service until next spring. See the full story. By Justin George AD AD