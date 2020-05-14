Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is moving the state from a stay-home order to a “safer-at-home” advisory. Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, barbershops and hair salons can reopen by appointment only, and manufacturers may resume operations with social distancing measures in place. Nonessential stores and houses of worship will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity and with distancing restrictions.
• Leaders of Prince George’s and Montgomery counties say they plan to stay closed for now. They are among the state’s four largest jurisdictions, which are home to 70 percent of known coronavirus infections. Top officials in the other two, Baltimore City and Baltimore County, said they will decide their plans by Thursday evening.
• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) extended the shutdown order to June 8 and said the city has not seen the sustained decline in the spread of the coronavirus that would have been needed to lift restrictions that were set to expire Saturday. Also, beginning Saturday, a new order requires most residents and visitors to wear face coverings when in public near others.
• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) earlier this week extended Northern Virginia’s shutdown until at least May 28. Starting Friday, he is expected to allow the rest of the state to resume indoor worship services of more than 10 people, outdoor dining at restaurants, outdoor exercise classes and shopping at nonessential stores — all with strict cleaning and social distancing requirements.
Virginia Beach merchants fret over beach closures as Memorial Day approaches
VIRGINIA BEACH — Electricians wearing masks bustled around developer Bruce Thompson on the 23rd floor of his new hotel, its multimillion-dollar views of the oceanfront marred by one flaw: no people on the beach.
The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on businesses everywhere, but as most of the state prepares to start loosening restrictions on Friday, merchants in Virginia Beach are feeling left out.
Gov. Ralph Northam decided not to include beaches in his first phase of reopening, keeping the sand closed to everything but solitary exercise and fishing. With Memorial Day less than two weeks away, that spells trouble for all resort-city businesses, from hotels to the three-for-$10 T-shirt shops, henna tattoo parlors andpirate-themed minigolf courses on Atlantic and Pacific avenues.
“We’re in a really bad situation,” said Thompson, a major political donor who served on a panel of business leaders advising Northam (D) about ways to reopen the state’s economy. He said he was outraged when the beach wasn’t part of the reopening plan unveiled last week.
“I talked to the governor almost every day until last Friday,” Thompson said this week. “On Friday night, I asked him what the hell happened, and we haven’t had a lot of conversation since then.”
Georgetown University announces budget cuts as it prepares for $50 million shortfall
Georgetown University will suspend contributions to employee retirement plans, introduce a voluntary furlough program and halt some construction as it prepares to enter next academic year with a $50 million shortfall, its president announced, the latest sign of the escalating financial crisis facing American higher education.
The moves represent a second phase of budget cuts and are intended to save the school about $100 million, President John J. DeGioia wrote in a message to campus Tuesday. DeGioia in April announced that the university would pause new hiring, salary increases and discretionary spending.
“Over the past five weeks, the implications of the crisis have become clearer,” DeGioia wrote. “Even more challenging than responding to the impact for this fiscal year is trying to imagine the financial requirements for the coming academic year.”
The novel coronavirus has crippled colleges and universities of every size and stripe, forcing schools across the country to lay off workers, cut pay and, in some cases, close altogether. Congress provided $14 billion as part of a coronavirus relief package, and Democrats have proposed a bill to offer more help.
Some elite colleges have turned down aid, under pressure to tap their endowments instead. But the cuts made by Georgetown, whose endowment at last count was around $1.8 billion, illustrate the pandemic’s economic impact on even the wealthiest schools.
‘She was like a mom to everybody’: Beloved matriarch of Columbia Heights dies of covid-19
Maria Elena Velasquez never cooked small.
Heaps of carne asada, tons of tamales, a large enough batch of sopa de mondongo to feed her children, grandchildren and any neighbors who might come calling.
Sometimes, her daughter Flor Morales said, she would cook out on the porch and offer food to almost anyone who walked past.
Velasquez lived in a three-floor house in Northwest Washington with two of her children and seven grandchildren. She rented out two rooms and ran a day-care center out of her home. On Sundays, she drove the church van to Wheaton, Md., and on her way collected parishioners who couldn’t make it to services on their own.
She was always taking care of someone, her daughter said.
“She was like a mom to everybody,” Morales said. “We had never had problems with anyone in the neighborhood because my mom has always been so open and welcoming with all our vecinos [neighbors].”
A beloved fixture in the heavily Latino neighborhood of Columbia Heights, Velasquez was known as someone her neighbors could turn to for help. She had a soft spot for those who were like her: immigrants, single mothers, survivors of violence and abuse.
But in early April, Velasquez was the one who needed help. She stopped eating, refused to eat the soup her daughter made or drink the herbal tea her granddaughter brewed.
WWII veteran and his son die of covid-19, just days apart in separate nursing homes
Earlier this year, the Tonic family intended to gather in the District for a reunion. It was an event planned for dozens of people from branches of the family living as far away as Atlanta, Florida and New Jersey.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the family has since lost two members. The Tonic patriarch and his son — Leroy Tonic Sr., a 96-year-old lauded World War II veteran, and Leroy Tonic Jr., who was reconnecting with relatives after a long stretch in prison — died within days of each other this month after developing covid-19 in area nursing homes.
“It was going to be a huge celebration and feels as though covid took it from us,” said Jacqueline Tonic, daughter of Leroy Tonic Jr. “I just don’t understand how it happened.”
Leroy Tonic Sr., the youngest of 11, was born in Rocky Mount, N.C. He was drafted into the Navy, serving at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard and training facilities in Washington state, then was honorably discharged in 1946.
