Maria Elena Velasquez never cooked small.

Heaps of carne asada, tons of tamales, a large enough batch of sopa de mondongo to feed her children, grandchildren and any neighbors who might come calling.

Sometimes, her daughter Flor Morales said, she would cook out on the porch and offer food to almost anyone who walked past.

Velasquez lived in a three-floor house in Northwest Washington with two of her children and seven grandchildren. She rented out two rooms and ran a day-care center out of her home. On Sundays, she drove the church van to Wheaton, Md., and on her way collected parishioners who couldn’t make it to services on their own.

She was always taking care of someone, her daughter said.

“She was like a mom to everybody,” Morales said. “We had never had problems with anyone in the neighborhood because my mom has always been so open and welcoming with all our vecinos [neighbors].”

A beloved fixture in the heavily Latino neighborhood of Columbia Heights, Velasquez was known as someone her neighbors could turn to for help. She had a soft spot for those who were like her: immigrants, single mothers, survivors of violence and abuse.

But in early April, Velasquez was the one who needed help. She stopped eating, refused to eat the soup her daughter made or drink the herbal tea her granddaughter brewed.