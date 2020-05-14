Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 68,142 on Thursday, with 34,812 cases in Maryland, 26,746 in Virginia and 6,584 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 1,809 in Maryland, 927 in Virginia and 350 in the District, for a total of 3,086 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is moving the state from a stay-home order to a “safer-at-home” advisory. Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, barbershops and hair salons can reopen by appointment only, and manufacturers may resume operations with social distancing measures in place. Nonessential stores and houses of worship will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity and with distancing restrictions.

• Leaders of Prince George’s and Montgomery counties say they plan to stay closed for now. They are among the state’s four largest jurisdictions, which are home to 70 percent of known coronavirus infections. Top officials in the other two, Baltimore City and Baltimore County, said they will decide their plans by Thursday evening.

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) extended the shutdown order to June 8 and said the city has not seen the sustained decline in the spread of the coronavirus that would have been needed to lift restrictions that were set to expire Saturday. Also, beginning Saturday, a new order requires most residents and visitors to wear face coverings when in public near others.

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) earlier this week extended Northern Virginia’s shutdown until at least May 28. Starting Friday, he is expected to allow the rest of the state to resume indoor worship services of more than 10 people, outdoor dining at restaurants, outdoor exercise classes and shopping at nonessential stores — all with strict cleaning and social distancing requirements.