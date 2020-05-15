Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 70,452 on Friday, with 35,903 cases in Maryland, 27,813 in Virginia and 6,736 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 1,866 in Maryland, 955 in Virginia and 358 in the District, for a total of 3,179 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Virginia and Maryland are easing restrictions today on some nonessential businesses and relaxing other shutdown measures, but some of their largest jurisdictions — including the suburbs that surround Washington — are opting not to do so. For jurisdictions that do participate, the changes took effect at midnight this morning in Virginia and will take effect at 5 p.m. in Maryland.

• Officials in Maryland’s most populous jurisdictions questioned Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to ease his stay-at-home order. Their worries about adequate supplies of tests and safety equipment, as well as the continued wave of coronavirus infections, were also the focus of a letter sent to Hogan by Maryland’s Democratic Senate president and House speaker.

• Maryland officials said the state expects to lose at least $925 million in tax revenue by the end of June. Although that’s less than half the worst-case scenario predicted a month ago, the sum will nevertheless force across-the-board cuts over the next several months, officials said. In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said April revenue collections fell 26 percent compared with a year ago.

• For those businesses scrambling to reopen, there was a sense of nervous excitement, with proprietors establishing safety measures and getting creative about how to space their customers apart. More than 103,000 jobless claims were filed last week in the District, Maryland and Virginia, bring the total number of people who have sought jobless benefits in recent weeks to 885,000.