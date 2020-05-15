Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Virginia and Maryland are easing restrictions today on some nonessential businesses and relaxing other shutdown measures, but some of their largest jurisdictions — including the suburbs that surround Washington — are opting not to do so. For jurisdictions that do participate, the changes took effect at midnight this morning in Virginia and will take effect at 5 p.m. in Maryland.
• Officials in Maryland’s most populous jurisdictions questioned Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to ease his stay-at-home order. Their worries about adequate supplies of tests and safety equipment, as well as the continued wave of coronavirus infections, were also the focus of a letter sent to Hogan by Maryland’s Democratic Senate president and House speaker.
• Maryland officials said the state expects to lose at least $925 million in tax revenue by the end of June. Although that’s less than half the worst-case scenario predicted a month ago, the sum will nevertheless force across-the-board cuts over the next several months, officials said. In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said April revenue collections fell 26 percent compared with a year ago.
• For those businesses scrambling to reopen, there was a sense of nervous excitement, with proprietors establishing safety measures and getting creative about how to space their customers apart. More than 103,000 jobless claims were filed last week in the District, Maryland and Virginia, bring the total number of people who have sought jobless benefits in recent weeks to 885,000.
Md. gives ‘staggering’ forecast of economic damage; Va. reports large monthly loss
Maryland and Virginia are already seeing enormous tax losses from the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data released Thursday, with economic forecasters painting a dim portrait of a prolonged recovery.
Virginia’s monthly tax receipts dived by 26.2 percent in April, compared with the previous year, according to the first monthly revenue report to reflect the economic ravages of the pandemic. State officials attributed the drop to extended tax deadlines that let companies and people delay payments until June 1.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said he was focused on health rather than rescuing the state’s balance sheets.
“We must combat this virus before we can begin to repair our economy,” he said in a statement.
In Maryland, experts offered a detailed and bleak prediction of the economic damage wrought by the novel coronavirus and the shutdown to curb it.
