Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 5:30 a.m.
The fire originated in the basement of the two-story, single-family home and spread to the first and second floors, officials with the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said in a tweet.
— Prince George's County Fire and EMS (@PGFDNews) May 17, 2020
Authorities have not released any information about what may have caused the fire.