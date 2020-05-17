A man died after a fire swept through a house in Prince George’s County early Sunday.

Fire officials said the man was rescued from a second-floor room of the home and taken to a hospital, where he died. Two other residents self-evacuated after the fire broke out in the Hyattsville area, in the 5900 block of Riggs Road near Chillum Road.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 5:30 a.m.

The fire originated in the basement of the two-story, single-family home and spread to the first and second floors, officials with the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said in a tweet.

Authorities have not released any information about what may have caused the fire.