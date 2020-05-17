Authorities investigating suspected arson spree that left man seriously injured in Northeast Washington
The fires were set in the span of about one hour in the Trinidad neighborhood and the nearby H Street corridor. Finney, whose last known address was not known by police, was found injured at one of the house fires, in the 900 block of H Street NE.
D.C. homicide detectives and an arson task force, which includes detectives and members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are investigating the attacks.
The first fire was reported at 12:38 a.m. in the 1300 block of H Street NE, outside the Atlas Performing Arts Center. A man told police he had been outside the building when the suspect “walked by him, doused a shirt with an unknown flammable liquid, and threw it at him,” according to an internal police bulletin obtained by The Washington Post.
The victim kicked the burning cloth off and jumped up and out of the way, a police report said. He was not hurt.
MPD seeks the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Homicide and Arson offenses that occurred on 5/13/20 in the First and Fifth Districts.— DC Police Department #StayHomeDC (@DCPoliceDept) May 17, 2020
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411
Release: https://t.co/BQFTABJyvi pic.twitter.com/l1mbgozy1f
First responders next found Finney while reporting to the 900 block of H Street NE at 1:08 a.m. and took him to a hospital. His possessions had also been destroyed, police said.
At 1:22 a.m., police said, firefighters responded to a burning Chevrolet Aveo that had been parked in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue NE. About 15 minutes later, firefighters arrived in the 1400 block of Morse Street NE, where investigators say a flower pot on the front porch had been set on fire.
D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to arrests and convictions in the killing. People can call 202-727-9099 with tips or send information anonymously through a text message to 50411.