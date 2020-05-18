From Sunday: Prince George’s lawmakers hammer Hogan over his response to county’s coronavirus crisis, saying they’ve been left to fight alone
Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Prince George’s County lawmakers issued a rebuke of Gov. Larry Hogan’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying his administration has dismissed urgent requests for equipment and staffing needed to fight the virus in their county. In a letter to Hogan (R), lawmakers cited unmet promises from his administration regarding the allocation of resources to Prince George’s, which they said has been left to battle the crisis alone.
• Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci defended the state’s response to the county, point-by-point, saying the letter “lacks credibility.” Ricci said the state has had multiple communications with county leaders in recent weeks to respond to inquiries and has delivered the county its share of supplies and resources.
• The District, Maryland and Virginia recorded 50 new covid-19 deaths Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of fatalities from the virus to 3,384. Maryland, which leads the region in both cases and deaths, was responsible for most of the new infections and fatalities, adding 836 new cases and 35 deaths. However, in one hopeful sign, hospitalizations related to the virus hit a three-week low at 1,000.
• The District took its first, tentative steps toward kick-starting commerce Sunday in announcing a pilot program that permits bookstores, art and office supply shops, and toy and music stores to offer curbside and front-door pickup. To qualify, shop owners must offer authorities a detailed plan proving their ability to enforce social distancing and pursue adequate sanitization measures.
On the first Sunday congregations could reopen, a church called Hopeful Baptist lived up to its name
MONTPELIER, Va. — Sunday was at once wonderfully familiar and painfully different for the 70 Christians who, in staggered small groups, entered Hopeful Baptist Church for the 11 a.m. service.
In the months since the novel coronavirus shut down communal worship, some congregants could not resist coming to their small country church anyway. One 6-year-old wanted to have her birthday parade in Hopeful’s parking lot. A dozen people, longing to connect, met one evening and, spread out and silent, walked prayer circles around the building.
For the first time in two months, some of Hopeful’s faithful finally were back inside, two days after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam slightly eased shutdown restrictions for most of the state.
Things looked dramatically different: Communion’s juice and cracker came in pre-sealed cups waiting on trays at the door, not passed by smiling, familiar deacons. Pews, empty of hymnals and Bibles, were stocked with photocopied handouts. The family that always occupies the middle of the far right section was home, recovering from the highly contagious virus. Some elderly members also stayed home, leaving empty spots in the middle section, left behind the piano, and elsewhere.
Those who made it sang traditional hymns, murmured “amens,” heard the Rev. Leroy Davis preach about what God may be doing when “he messes up your plans,” and returned, gratefully, to a slice of their previous spiritual lives.
“I was determined if I could put one foot in front of the other I was going to be here,” 76-year-old deacon Barry Alderson said as he choked back tears after the service.
Trump admission and covid-19 response cast light on politics and limits of D.C. statehood
Two events this month have expanded our understanding of both the politics and limitations of D.C. statehood.
First was President Trump’s admission in a newspaper interview that Republicans oppose statehood merely for partisan advantage. They want to avoid giving Democrats extra seats in Congress, especially two in the Senate.
It was a historic acknowledgment, with potential implications for a future court case. It showed that the noble constitutional concerns that Republicans typically cite for opposing statehood are a smokescreen. Trump admitted that the GOP wants to deny congressional representation to taxpaying D.C. residents because it doesn’t like how they’d vote.
Second was last week’s decision by both Northern Virginia and the Maryland suburbs to join with the District in waiting to reopen their economies until covid-19 cases decline further. They broke with most of the rest of Virginia and Maryland, which moved to Phase 1 of reopening.
These choices highlight how the District and its suburbs form a single, interconnected region, which would function more efficiently if not administered by three separate governing structures.
