The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 76,315 on Monday, with 38,804 cases in Maryland, 30,388 in Virginia and 7,123 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 1,992 in Maryland, 1,009 in Virginia and 383 in the District, for a total of 3,384 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Prince George’s County lawmakers issued a rebuke of Gov. Larry Hogan’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying his administration has dismissed urgent requests for equipment and staffing needed to fight the virus in their county. In a letter to Hogan (R), lawmakers cited unmet promises from his administration regarding the allocation of resources to Prince George’s, which they said has been left to battle the crisis alone.

• Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci defended the state’s response to the county, point-by-point, saying the letter “lacks credibility.” Ricci said the state has had multiple communications with county leaders in recent weeks to respond to inquiries and has delivered the county its share of supplies and resources.

• The District, Maryland and Virginia recorded 50 new covid-19 deaths Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of fatalities from the virus to 3,384. Maryland, which leads the region in both cases and deaths, was responsible for most of the new infections and fatalities, adding 836 new cases and 35 deaths. However, in one hopeful sign, hospitalizations related to the virus hit a three-week low at 1,000.

• The District took its first, tentative steps toward kick-starting commerce Sunday in announcing a pilot program that permits bookstores, art and office supply shops, and toy and music stores to offer curbside and front-door pickup. To qualify, shop owners must offer authorities a detailed plan proving their ability to enforce social distancing and pursue adequate sanitization measures.