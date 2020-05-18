MONTPELIER, Va. — Sunday was at once wonderfully familiar and painfully different for the 70 Christians who, in staggered small groups, entered Hopeful Baptist Church for the 11 a.m. service.

In the months since the novel coronavirus shut down communal worship, some congregants could not resist coming to their small country church anyway. One 6-year-old wanted to have her birthday parade in Hopeful’s parking lot. A dozen people, longing to connect, met one evening and, spread out and silent, walked prayer circles around the building.

For the first time in two months, some of Hopeful’s faithful finally were back inside, two days after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam slightly eased shutdown restrictions for most of the state.

Things looked dramatically different: Communion’s juice and cracker came in pre-sealed cups waiting on trays at the door, not passed by smiling, familiar deacons. Pews, empty of hymnals and Bibles, were stocked with photocopied handouts. The family that always occupies the middle of the far right section was home, recovering from the highly contagious virus. Some elderly members also stayed home, leaving empty spots in the middle section, left behind the piano, and elsewhere.

Those who made it sang traditional hymns, murmured “amens,” heard the Rev. Leroy Davis preach about what God may be doing when “he messes up your plans,” and returned, gratefully, to a slice of their previous spiritual lives.

“I was determined if I could put one foot in front of the other I was going to be here,” 76-year-old deacon Barry Alderson said as he choked back tears after the service.