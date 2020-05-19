Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 78,172 on Tuesday, with 39,762 cases in Maryland, 31,140 in Virginia and 7,270 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 2,023 in Maryland, 1,014 in Virginia and 392 in the District, for a total of 3,429 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said that if current trends hold, she could announce a date for reopening sectors of the city’s economy as soon as Thursday. She intends to describe her plan in greater detail later this week and said the city is six days away from meeting the goals she set to safely reopen.

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced the first beaches in the state will be open for swimming and sunbathing on Friday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend and welcome news to the merchants who urged the governor to let them compete with newly reopened beachfront businesses in North Carolina and Maryland.

• The District, Maryland and Virginia collectively counted 45 new deaths on Monday, the lowest number since mid-April. They also reported a downward trend in new infections: The seven-day rolling average of new cases, a statistical measurement of the trend, now has dropped to 1,906 a day, down from a peak of 2,100 daily cases in early May.

• Prince George’s County reported Monday that the number of hospitalized patients declined last week, from an average of 244 to 208. Local leaders harshly criticized Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday for not sending enough resources to the jurisdiction, a characterization the governor called inaccurate.