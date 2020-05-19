Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said that if current trends hold, she could announce a date for reopening sectors of the city’s economy as soon as Thursday. She intends to describe her plan in greater detail later this week and said the city is six days away from meeting the goals she set to safely reopen.

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced the first beaches in the state will be open for swimming and sunbathing on Friday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend and welcome news to the merchants who urged the governor to let them compete with newly reopened beachfront businesses in North Carolina and Maryland.

• The District, Maryland and Virginia collectively counted 45 new deaths on Monday, the lowest number since mid-April. They also reported a downward trend in new infections: The seven-day rolling average of new cases, a statistical measurement of the trend, now has dropped to 1,906 a day, down from a peak of 2,100 daily cases in early May.

• Prince George’s County reported Monday that the number of hospitalized patients declined last week, from an average of 244 to 208. Local leaders harshly criticized Gov. Larry Hogan on Sunday for not sending enough resources to the jurisdiction, a characterization the governor called inaccurate.

James Weaver, who helped bring music to the Smithsonian museums, died after contracting covid-19 James Weaver saw his first harpsichord during a high school field trip from his hometown of Danville, Ill. to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. With no guards in sight, he later told friends, he snuck over and pushed down a key. But no sound came out of the unrestored, antique stringed keyboard instrument. Years later, when he became a music curator at the Smithsonian in 1966, Weaver made the instruments in the museums sing. During his four decades at the what is now the National Museum of American History and the Smithsonian Institution's performing arts department, he brought in musicians, storytellers and dancers, and used the museum's collection of more than 5,000 instruments to recreate historical music. "People would come to the American History museum and there were two or three things they wanted to see — the flag, the First Ladies gowns, and Dorothy's slippers," said Howard Bass, a lute player who worked with Weaver at the National Museum of American History. Weaver also pushed his colleagues to "make a museum a living place" full of sound and movement. He was 82 when he died in April after contracting covid-19. — Alex Ellerbeck See the full story.