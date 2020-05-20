Maryland’s Board of Public Works on Wednesday will consider the state’s first round of budget cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic’s economic standstill.

The modest trims of $120.6 million would still leave as much as $1 billion that needs to be cut from state balance sheets by the end of June. State analysts predict between $925 million and $1.1 billion of tax revenue will evaporate by the end of the fiscal year, when the state must have a balanced budget. If the worst case scenario holds, Maryland would need to trim 5.6 percent from its $19.4 billion general fund.

The largest cuts Gov. Larry Hogan (R) proposed eliminates $62 million worth of projects the Democratic-controlled General Assembly set aside for its priorities — money the governor had already been reluctant to spend.

The second-largest proposed cuts would wipe out $35 million worth of subsidies to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to help operate Metro.

The impact of the Metro cut appears to be minimal, however, since the agency voted last week to use some of its $768 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to lighten the financial obligations of the District, Maryland and Virginia. Metro said it needed $51.6 million less from Maryland than it had been obligated to pay.

The smaller cuts include reducing $7.6 million for new public safety projects at schools and $2.8 million for fixing buildings at community colleges. The proposal also trims money for Hogan’s signature program to demolish blighted buildings in Baltimore and a grant program that helps revitalize community buildings in the city.