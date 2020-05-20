Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 81,125 on Wednesday, with 41,546 cases in Maryland, 32,145 in Virginia and 7,434 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 2,081 in Maryland, 1,041 in Virginia and 400 in the District, for a total of 3,522 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said people who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus but show no symptoms can get tested at state-run sites, an expansion that follows complaints from local leaders that a lack of testing has made it more difficult to ease shutdown restrictions.

• A 15-year-old Baltimore County girl was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital on May 11 and died there on Saturday from a multi-system inflammatory syndrome linked to covid-19. It is the same syndrome that has been described by medical professionals as a Kawasaki-like illness. Virginia officials said a child in the Fairfax health district had the syndrome but was recovering.

• The District, Maryland and Virginia on Tuesday announced 93 new covid-19 fatalities, the highest in five days after the usual weekend dip in reported deaths. Maryland reported 58 fatalities and 1,784 new cases — the highest single-day increase in confirmed infections, coinciding with a testing surge.

• Virginia has faced continued criticism for lagging most other states in per capita testing even as it begins to loosen restrictions. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has set a goal of 10,000 tests per day. The state has been averaging just under 6,000 for about the past week. Its tests are running just under 15 percent positive.