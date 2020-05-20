From Tuesday: Maryland to expand testing for asymptomatic people, another step toward lifting restrictions
Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said people who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus but show no symptoms can get tested at state-run sites, an expansion that follows complaints from local leaders that a lack of testing has made it more difficult to ease shutdown restrictions.
• A 15-year-old Baltimore County girl was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital on May 11 and died there on Saturday from a multi-system inflammatory syndrome linked to covid-19. It is the same syndrome that has been described by medical professionals as a Kawasaki-like illness. Virginia officials said a child in the Fairfax health district had the syndrome but was recovering.
• The District, Maryland and Virginia on Tuesday announced 93 new covid-19 fatalities, the highest in five days after the usual weekend dip in reported deaths. Maryland reported 58 fatalities and 1,784 new cases — the highest single-day increase in confirmed infections, coinciding with a testing surge.
• Virginia has faced continued criticism for lagging most other states in per capita testing even as it begins to loosen restrictions. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has set a goal of 10,000 tests per day. The state has been averaging just under 6,000 for about the past week. Its tests are running just under 15 percent positive.
Coronavirus prompts first round of budget cuts in Maryland
Maryland’s Board of Public Works on Wednesday will consider the state’s first round of budget cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic’s economic standstill.
The modest trims of $120.6 million would still leave as much as $1 billion that needs to be cut from state balance sheets by the end of June. State analysts predict between $925 million and $1.1 billion of tax revenue will evaporate by the end of the fiscal year, when the state must have a balanced budget. If the worst case scenario holds, Maryland would need to trim 5.6 percent from its $19.4 billion general fund.
The largest cuts Gov. Larry Hogan (R) proposed eliminates $62 million worth of projects the Democratic-controlled General Assembly set aside for its priorities — money the governor had already been reluctant to spend.
The second-largest proposed cuts would wipe out $35 million worth of subsidies to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to help operate Metro.
The impact of the Metro cut appears to be minimal, however, since the agency voted last week to use some of its $768 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to lighten the financial obligations of the District, Maryland and Virginia. Metro said it needed $51.6 million less from Maryland than it had been obligated to pay.
The smaller cuts include reducing $7.6 million for new public safety projects at schools and $2.8 million for fixing buildings at community colleges. The proposal also trims money for Hogan’s signature program to demolish blighted buildings in Baltimore and a grant program that helps revitalize community buildings in the city.
The three-member Board of Public Works, composed of the governor, Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) and Treasurer Nancy Kopp (D), will consider the proposal during its 10 a.m. meeting Wednesday.
Arlington gets $20 million in federal money for covid-19 impact
Arlington County has received a $20.66 million federal grant to help residents who have been impacted by the coronavirus.
The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Officials said the money will be used to “cover expenses related to complying with covid-19 public health precautions,” according to a statement.
Libby Garvey, the Arlington County Board chair, said in the statement that the money is a “much-needed grant” that will help the county provide “emergency food and housing assistance that those in our community who have lost their livelihoods to the pandemic so desperately need.”
Garvey said the money will also be used for a variety of expenses, including hiring more public health workers, setting up stand-up testing sites and buying personal protective equipment for front-line personnel. The money will also be used to pay for broadband Internet access for hundreds of families, provide food and help those who need rental assistance.
County officials said they expect to start using the money in early June.
In Montgomery County, schools and parents clash over how much teachers and students are connecting
When the coronavirus pandemic closed schools in Maryland, Brian Krantz expected that his children’s classes would move online, with a thoughtful plan and at least some live instruction.
It didn’t go as he imagined.
The first sound of a teacher’s voice leading a lesson, he said, came about six weeks into the school closures. Even now, he said, his 12-year-old daughter’s teachers mostly post assignments and recorded materials, leaving virtual office hours as the main time for questions or any live interaction with them.
“I understand there are equity issues,” he said. “But I think there’s a way to have things fair and still provide more of a learning experience than kids are getting now.”
His concerns in Montgomery County, one of the nation’s largest and most diverse school systems, come amid broader tensions between learning and fairness in a suburb where poverty co-exists with affluence and priorities sometimes clash.
As online learning has ramped up, parents have complained about a lack of real-time instruction and teacher connection, especially for middle and high school students.
Activists push for tax increases, more child care spending in D.C. budget hit by coronavirus
D.C. lawmakers and advocates on Tuesday praised Mayor Muriel E. Bowser for tapping reserves and freezing pay instead of making drastic cuts to city programs, but at the same time pushed back against trims and called for other spending to help vulnerable people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bowser presented the $8.5 billion local budget — the first in a decade with significant declines in revenue, thanks to the prolonged coronavirus shutdown — to the D.C. Council, which can make changes before final votes scheduled in July.
City officials had to cut more than $700 million from this year’s operating budget and saw projected revenue decline by nearly $800 million for next year, a result of the devastation left by covid-19 and the closure of businesses, eat-in restaurants and tourist destinations.
D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt warned lawmakers they should budget conservatively and brace for the possibility that a second wave of infections could cost the city treasury an additional $300 million.
“If you spend every dime today to do everything today, and you don’t have any resiliency built in, and anything happens, there could be really negative impacts on the government,” DeWitt said.
