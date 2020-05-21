Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Montgomery County said Wednesday it may lift some social distancing restrictions within the next week, another tentative step toward reopening the Washington region as the rates of novel coronavirus infections and deaths show signs of slowing. Officials in neighboring Prince George’s County have not made statements about being close to easing restrictions.

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Wednesday that some Northern Virginia leaders have asked him about loosening the shutdown in their communities, but he wants to keep the region on a unified footing. “We are in daily communication with the leaders” in Northern Virginia, Northam said, adding that there is no timeline yet for reopening. “They are following the data just as we are.”

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Thursday is set to receive a report from a task force on how to manage the city’s reopening. The decision on when to reopen will be shaped by the city’s health department, Bowser says. Officials said Wednesday that the community spread of the coronavirus has declined for 10 days, four days short of meeting the metrics the mayor has set for reopening.

• D.C. health officials reported that three children have developed the same inflammatory syndrome associated with covid-19 that has been linked to the death of a 15-year-old girl from Baltimore County. Three cases of the syndrome have been reported to Maryland’s health department and one to Virginia’s. A spokeswoman for Children’s National said the hospital was treating 23 young patients for the syndrome, but it was not clear why there was a discrepancy in numbers from the hospital and jurisdictions.

