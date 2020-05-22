Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the city could begin a phased reopening by next Friday, May 29, and Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said the county may be ready for a modified reopening on June 1, if current trends continue. Officials in Baltimore County said they plan to ease some restrictions today at 9 a.m.

• The District’s task force on reopening recommends the first wave of the city’s return to normalcy include allowing the reopening of barbershops and hair salons by appointment, outdoor restaurant dining, parks, fields, golf courses and tennis courts, worship services with no more than 10 people, and curbside service for nonessential retailers. Summer camps, pools, gyms and indoor entertainment venues should not be included in the first phase of recovery, the task force said.

• New figures from the U.S. Labor Department showed that more than 85,000 new unemployment claims were filed last week in the District and its neighboring states. The data marked a decline for the District and Virginia compared with the previous week, but an increase of nearly 25 percent for Maryland. More than 1.3 million claims have been filed in the District, Virginia and Maryland since March.

• Amid increased testing, the District and its neighbors recorded 2,674 new coronavirus infections Thursday, the third-highest number since the beginning of the outbreak. Virginia reported a record 1,229 new infections, which is probably linked to the growing number of people being tested.

Longtime White House butler and friend of presidents dies of covid-19 When Wilson Roosevelt Jerman’s wife, Gladys, was dying of lupus in 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson sent steak and lobster to their rowhouse in Washington and asked his personal physicians to help treat her. When Jerman retired in 2012, he had paintings of the White House interior signed by President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy hanging in his living room. And after he died May 16 of covid-19, former first lady Michelle Obama sent out condolences. Jerman, a longtime butler at the White House, was a man who left an impression, his family said. “With his kindness and care, Wilson Jerman helped make the White House a home for decades of First Families, including ours,” Obama said Thursday. “We were lucky to have known him. Barack and I send our sincerest love and prayers to his family.” Jerman, 91, died at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, his family said. He had served presidents from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Barack Obama. See the full story. By Michael Ruane AD AD