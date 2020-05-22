Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 85,456 on Friday, with 43,531 cases in Maryland, 34,137 in Virginia and 7,788 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 2,159 in Maryland, 1,099 in Virginia and 412 in the District, for a total of 3,670 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the city could begin a phased reopening by next Friday, May 29, and Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said the county may be ready for a modified reopening on June 1, if current trends continue. Officials in Baltimore County said they plan to ease some restrictions today at 9 a.m.

• The District’s task force on reopening recommends the first wave of the city’s return to normalcy include allowing the reopening of barbershops and hair salons by appointment, outdoor restaurant dining, parks, fields, golf courses and tennis courts, worship services with no more than 10 people, and curbside service for nonessential retailers. Summer camps, pools, gyms and indoor entertainment venues should not be included in the first phase of recovery, the task force said.

• New figures from the U.S. Labor Department showed that more than 85,000 new unemployment claims were filed last week in the District and its neighboring states. The data marked a decline for the District and Virginia compared with the previous week, but an increase of nearly 25 percent for Maryland. More than 1.3 million claims have been filed in the District, Virginia and Maryland since March.

• Amid increased testing, the District and its neighbors recorded 2,674 new coronavirus infections Thursday, the third-highest number since the beginning of the outbreak. Virginia reported a record 1,229 new infections, which is probably linked to the growing number of people being tested.