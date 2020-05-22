❤️🐆 Love our cheetah cubs? Help us name them! >> https://t.co/w6fydsYXJc.

. . .

🐾👩‍⚕️ The 6-week-old cubs received a clean bill of health from SCBI’s veterinarians 5/20! They checked their mouths, eyes, hearts, lungs, bellies + administered vaccines. #CheetahCubdates #NatZooZen pic.twitter.com/PiDm7vvQBK — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) May 22, 2020

Voters can pick their favorite names through Wednesday on the zoo’s website.

The potential names were selected from suggestions that came from the zoo, the institute and the zoo’s membership group, Friends of the National Zoo. Officials said the winning names will be announced Thursday.

AD

The name choices for the female cub are:

· Amabala, which is Zulu for spots.

AD

· Vivace, a musical term that means short, lively and brisk.

· Iambe, one of the two daughters of the mountain nymph Echo in Greek mythology.

For the males, the name suggestions are:

· Jabari, which is Swahili for “fearless” or “brave one.”

· Hasani, which is also Swahili and means handsome.

· Phoenix, a reference to the “mythical bird associated with the sun that regenerates or is otherwise born again from its own ashes,” as the zoo describes it.

· Erindi, which is a “protected reserve in Namibia where many cheetahs are rereleased.”

· Tolbo, which is Mongolian and means “spot.”

Earlier this year, experts at the zoo’s institute performed a successful in vitro fertilization resulting in two cubs.

AD

The four new cheetah cubs were born to Echo. She is a first-time mom at 5 years old. They were sired by 4-year-old Scott. They have been closely monitored by the zoo staff, and zookeepers said in a statement that “as the cheetah cubs continue to grow, they will spend more time outside the den.”

AD

The zoo’s institute in Front Royal studies and breeds more than 20 species at its facility, which has more than 3,200 acres.

In the wild, cheetahs live in sub-Saharan Africa and stay in small, isolated populations. Their populations face troubles due to “human conflict, poaching and habitat- and prey-base loss,” officials said. There are up to 10,000 cheetahs in the wild. The International Union for Conservation of Nature says cheetahs are “vulnerable to extinction.”