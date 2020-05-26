Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 93,104 on Tuesday, with 47,152 cases in Maryland, 37,727 in Virginia and 8,225 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 2,302 in Maryland, 1,208 in Virginia and 440 in the District, for a total of 3,950 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said that the city is “back on track” to move toward a gradual reopening after seeing a slight spike in new cases over the weekend. She said she would wait until Wednesday to decide whether to move to Phase 1 of the city’s reopening on Friday.

• Virginia reported a record number of new cases — mostly in the Washington suburbs — but the area’s leaders said they are planning for a transition to Phase 1 of reopening starting at the end of the week. Northern Virginia leaders sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Monday asking that the region be included when the rest of the state moves to Phase 2 of its reopening, provided that data supports it.

• In Maryland, hospitalizations continued to decline, with 1,279 people reported hospitalized — a drop of more than 25 percent since April 30. Maryland reported 25 new deaths Monday, raising its total to 2,302 — 562 of which were in Montgomery County and 497 in Prince George’s County.

• The holiday weekend was not without its bumps — including Northam being criticized on social media for not wearing a mask when he mingled with visitors in Virginia Beach and images of a crowded Ocean City boardwalk. Many visitors appeared not to be wearing masks, and little social distancing was apparent.