From Monday: Bowser says D.C. is ‘back on track’ for gradual reopening; Va. reports record number of new cases
Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said that the city is “back on track” to move toward a gradual reopening after seeing a slight spike in new cases over the weekend. She said she would wait until Wednesday to decide whether to move to Phase 1 of the city’s reopening on Friday.
• Virginia reported a record number of new cases — mostly in the Washington suburbs — but the area’s leaders said they are planning for a transition to Phase 1 of reopening starting at the end of the week. Northern Virginia leaders sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Monday asking that the region be included when the rest of the state moves to Phase 2 of its reopening, provided that data supports it.
• In Maryland, hospitalizations continued to decline, with 1,279 people reported hospitalized — a drop of more than 25 percent since April 30. Maryland reported 25 new deaths Monday, raising its total to 2,302 — 562 of which were in Montgomery County and 497 in Prince George’s County.
• The holiday weekend was not without its bumps — including Northam being criticized on social media for not wearing a mask when he mingled with visitors in Virginia Beach and images of a crowded Ocean City boardwalk. Many visitors appeared not to be wearing masks, and little social distancing was apparent.
When will D.C. reopen? | What is open in Virginia? | What is open in Maryland? | Known coronavirus cases in the region | How to get tested | Are you feeling stay-at-home fatigue?
Hogan empowered local leaders to continue their shutdowns. They wish he hadn’t.
Montgomery County rushed to create its own data dashboard last week, so elected leaders could justify to constituents why they remain stuck in a coronavirus shutdown.
In Anne Arundel County, local officials secured their own virus tests, contact tracers and protective equipment, skeptical the state would provide enough.
And in Charles County, the sheriff is keeping a closer eye on the homes of the county commissioners after someone posted their addresses on social media to protest their vote to remain shut down until Friday.
Leaders in Maryland’s largest jurisdictions say they were left high and dry when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) allowed them to decide when they “felt ready” to ease pandemic-related social distancing restrictions that have crippled the economy and paralyzed daily life since mid-March.
“All of us were taken aback by his announcement,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said. “We were hung out to dry.”
Read the full story.
Crowded housing and essential jobs: Why so many Latinos are getting coronavirus
Inside crowded courtyard buildings, where blue-collar Latino families share apartments meant for one, the sick are multiplying.
Isabela Rivera was the first in her home to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Unable to fully isolate in the three-bedroom apartment she and her husband, Danilo, share with two other Northern Virginia families, the Riveras sent their 7-year-old son to live with a family friend. Danilo sleeps on the couch, unsure whether he is infected. The other families have taken cover in their rooms, hoping a closed door will protect them from the deadly and highly contagious virus.
But their apartment complex in Herndon has become a coronavirus magnet. Soon, others were coughing and wheezing.
Latinos, who make up about 10 percent of the population in the District, Maryland and Virginia, make up about a third of the coronavirus cases in the region, according to a Washington Post analysis of jurisdictions that track the race and ethnicity of patients with covid-19, the disease the virus causes.
The disparity is not unique to the capital area. Latinos young and old are contracting the virus at alarmingly high rates in places such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, although the fatality rate for their community is significantly lower than that of African Americans. In an ABC News-Ipsos poll released Friday, 26 percent of Latino adults in the country said they know someone who has died of the virus or from complications related to it.
Experts cite many explanations: Latinos are a dominant presence in service industry jobs, leaving them unable to ride out the pandemic from home. Many have struggled to get protective equipment, while others ignored shutdown orders to take risky jobs in exchange for much-needed cash.
See the full story.