The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 95,363 on Wednesday, with 47,687 cases in Maryland, 39,342 in Virginia and 8,334 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 2,333 in Maryland, 1,236 in Virginia and 440 in the District, for a total of 4,009 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Communities in Northern Virginia can begin easing their pandemic-related shutdowns on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said, arguing that the region is seeing a decline in hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests for the novel coronavirus even as the rate and overall number of infections remain far higher than in the rest of the state.

• Northam’s move to begin reopening even the hardest-hit parts of the state came along with a tighter restriction on wearing face coverings in enclosed public places. Northam said the mask requirement will be enforced by the state health department, not police. Businesses that let employees work without masks could lose their licenses.

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is expected to announce on Wednesday a timeline for a gradual reopening, with the city having met benchmarks that have shifted over time.

• Howard County officials said Tuesday that they will move into the first phase of reopening at the end of the week, while authorities in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties have not announced a date. Baltimore City said it would permit nonessential stores to offer curbside retail starting Wednesday.