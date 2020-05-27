Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Communities in Northern Virginia can begin easing their pandemic-related shutdowns on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said, arguing that the region is seeing a decline in hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests for the novel coronavirus even as the rate and overall number of infections remain far higher than in the rest of the state.

• Northam’s move to begin reopening even the hardest-hit parts of the state came along with a tighter restriction on wearing face coverings in enclosed public places. Northam said the mask requirement will be enforced by the state health department, not police. Businesses that let employees work without masks could lose their licenses.

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is expected to announce on Wednesday a timeline for a gradual reopening, with the city having met benchmarks that have shifted over time.

• Howard County officials said Tuesday that they will move into the first phase of reopening at the end of the week, while authorities in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties have not announced a date. Baltimore City said it would permit nonessential stores to offer curbside retail starting Wednesday.

D.C. will likely reopen Friday after city changes key thresholds for reopening D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is expected Wednesday to announce the gradual reopening of the capital, saying the city has been meeting key thresholds to contain new coronavirus infections. Hospitals have been running below their maximum capacity, testing is on the rise and the city is in the process of hiring enough contact tracers to identify and quarantine residents exposed to the virus. But the city has been moving the goal posts for measuring the trajectory of the virus. District officials have changed their approach to calculating the spread of the virus — no longer mentioning other reopening metrics they laid out last month, including a declining rate in people testing positive and a decrease in flu-like illnesses among residents who might not have been tested. At a Tuesday news conference, the mayor said she understood the challenges in interpreting data relied on by epidemiologists and understanding why each jurisdiction seems to be using drastically different measurement tools to determine when to reopen businesses and resume public gatherings. She urged the public to have confidence in the city’s data. See the full story. By Fenit Nirappil and Julie Zauzmer AD AD