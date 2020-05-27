More than 30,500 votes were cast online by the public for the names that had been compiled by suggestions from keepers, the zoo’s membership group and volunteers, according to zoo officials.
The cubs were born to mom Echo at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal.
She is a first-time mom at 5 years old. They were sired by 4-year-old Scott.
Keepers said each cub has been identified by a small shaved marking on its body. The cubs have been regularly checked and have gotten a “clean bill of health,” officials said. They can be seen on a cheetah cub webcam in the den. Keepers said they’re spending more time in their outdoor habitat and being closely monitored.
Earlier this year, experts at the zoo’s institute performed a successful in vitro fertilization on another cheetah, resulting in two cubs.
The zoo’s institute in Front Royal studies and breeds more than 20 species at its facility, which has more than 3,200 acres.
In the wild, cheetahs live in sub-Saharan Africa and stay in small, isolated populations. Their populations face troubles due to “human conflict, poaching and habitat- and prey-base loss,” officials said. There are up to 10,000 cheetahs in the wild. The International Union for Conservation of Nature says cheetahs are “vulnerable to extinction.”