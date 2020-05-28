Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 97,078 on Thursday, with 48,423 cases in Maryland, 40,249 in Virginia and 8,406 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 2,392 in Maryland, 1,281 in Virginia and 445 in the District, for a total of 4,118 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• The District will join Northern Virginia suburbs Friday in taking tentative steps toward ending their prolonged economic shutdown. Washingtonians will be able to dine at a restaurant (outside seating only), get a haircut and shop curbside from stores deemed nonessential. Indoor worship services will be capped at 10 people, and gyms, pools and day camps will still be shuttered.

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) will further relax restrictions as of 5 p.m. Friday, with outdoor pools, day camps and outdoor dining allowed to resume under strict social distancing rules. Hogan cited declines in the rate of residents testing positive for the coronavirus, and the state hitting its goal of 10,000 tests per day, among his reasons for easing the shutdown.

• Leaders of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties so far have held off from easing the shutdown. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks have scheduled news conferences for Thursday to announce their plans. They have said they hope to open soon but won’t act before their counties are ready.