Beginning Friday, communities across the Washington region will shake loose from some of the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. But the new action plans released by each government vary in what locations and businesses will be opened, a reflection of how the virus has landed differently across the region.

Virginia, which started a limited reopening earlier this month, will extend the modified rules for businesses, churches, public recreation and other locations to the counties in suburban Washington beginning Friday. In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has left many decisions to local communities. Below is a chart of the rules around reopening in the region’s jurisdictions.

But first, what hasn’t changed: Social distancing measures still are required in the region. The District and Maryland require masks in indoor public spaces and on public transportation, and Virginia will be requiring masks to be worn in indoor public spaces beginning Friday. And public gatherings are still limited.

D.C. Maryland* Virginia Montgomery County Prince George’s County Restaurants Outdoor dining; no more than six at each table; tables must be six feet apart Outdoor dining; no more than six at each table; tables must be six feet apart Outdoor dining; no more than 10 at each table; tables must be six feet apart Hair salons/barbershops Appointments only; no waiting inside the business Appointments only; customers cannot exceed 50 percent of shop’s maximum occupancy Appointments only; customers cannot exceed 50 percent of shop’s maximum occupancy Nail salons Closed Closed Appointments only; customers cannot exceed 50 percent of shop’s maximum occupancy Retail shops Nonessential retailers can have curbside pickup and delivery only Open, but customers cannot exceed 50 percent of store’s maximum occupancy Open, but customers cannot exceed 50 percent of the store’s maximum occupancy; everyone inside must adhere to six feet social distancing rules Farmer’s markets Open Open Open Gyms Closed Closed Closed except for outside classes of no more than 10 people; instructors must remain 10 feet away from clients Recreation centers Closed Closed Outdoor activities only limited to 10 or fewer participants maintaining six feet of distance Sports Only no-to-low-contact sports, like tennis Only outdoor youth sports involving low-contact practices focused on individual skill In Fairfax County, only informal outside activities with 10 or fewer participants. Most other jurisdictions are not yet allowing this. Public pools Closed Outdoor pools open, but limited to 25 percent capacity Outdoor pools open for lap swimming only, with one swimmer per lane; indoor pools closed Public parks Open Open State parks open for day use Dog parks Open Closed Closed Day-care centers Open; children and staff clustered in groups of no more than 10 Open with limitations Open Day camps Closed Open, but children must be clustered in groups of 10 or fewer and must wear masks Open, but with children and staff clustered in groups of 10 or fewer and maintaining social distancing Playgrounds Closed Open in state parks Closed in state parks Places of worship Gatherings limited to fewer than 10 people Gatherings limited to 50 percent of building’s maximum occupancy Gatherings limited to 50 percent of building’s maximum occupancy

*Maryland’s jurisdictions still are developing their own plans for reopening based on the state government’s recommendations. Some hard-hit areas, such as Montgomery County, have said their communities are not ready to ease restrictions, although Prince George’s County, which has had the highest number of infections in the state, announced that it will be gradually reopening beginning June 1. Other jurisdictions are moving forward with limited aspects of the protocol.