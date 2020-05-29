As the Washington Metropolitan region takes its biggest step yet toward reopening, Metro plans to keep service limited — but will adjust if demand for rides exceeds the transit agency’s expectations.

“Even though things may start to open, what the demand side looks like could be totally different than what’s open,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said Thursday. “So we’ve got to see how that plays out.”

On Friday, the District and cities and counties in Northern Virginia will begin easing restrictions on businesses and start allowing outdoor restaurant seating, visits to hair salons and barbers, and the reopening of specialty stores. Metro, the region’s largest public transportation system, however, is not planning to ramp up service, which has been reduced significantly since March to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus on trains and buses.

The transit agency shut down nearly 30 stations or construction projects because of the pandemic and limited service at its 360 bus routes after consulting with area elected, schools and business officials and surveying riders.

Metro has also said it has no plans to return to pre-pandemic levels of service until next spring because officials believe the majority of residents will continue to limit travel until a vaccine for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, emerges.