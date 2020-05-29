[Montgomery, Prince George’s to start gradual reopening | D.C.-area businesses stock up on hand sanitizer and prepare to reopen]
Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• The District and Northern Virginia are taking steps to reopen today, gradually loosening stay-at-home rules that have been in place because of the pandemic, as business owners are stocking up on hand sanitizer and putting up signs requiring masks.
• Maryland’s two largest D.C. suburbs will begin to lift shutdown restrictions Monday, the final pieces of a tentative reopening for the Washington area. Both Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said declining trends in hospitalizations for the coronavirus would allow them to ease the closure of nonessential businesses Monday.
• Virginia announced 57 new deaths, a record for the second-straight day.
• Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) disclosed that he and his wife, Anne Holton, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies earlier this month, after experiencing mild symptoms in late March and early April.
D.C., Northern Virginia businesses stock up on hand sanitizer and prepare to reopen
Vinyl junkies will soon be able to visit Crooked Beat Records in Alexandria, Va., and flip through actual bins of actual record albums again.
But you’ll have to wear a mask.
“We’re going to enforce it strongly — you’ve got to have a mask on. If you don’t have a mask on, you can’t come in,” said Bill Daly, who has operated the shop for 22 years. “It’s just safe for you, it’s safe for me, it’s safe for everybody.”
The specialty record shop, which opened in North Carolina before moving to the District and then Virginia, plans to reopen Saturday with reduced hours and social distancing rules in place. Like other businesses, it has been preparing for the resumption of business following months of government-ordered closures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As Northern Virginia, Maryland and the District gradually loosen stay-at-home rules that have been in place because of the pandemic, business owners are stocking up on hand sanitizer and putting up signs requiring masks.
Metro takes wait-and-see approach as region begins to reopen
As the Washington Metropolitan region takes its biggest step yet toward reopening, Metro plans to keep service limited — but will adjust if demand for rides exceeds the transit agency’s expectations.
“Even though things may start to open, what the demand side looks like could be totally different than what’s open,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said Thursday. “So we’ve got to see how that plays out.”
On Friday, the District and cities and counties in Northern Virginia will begin easing restrictions on businesses and start allowing outdoor restaurant seating, visits to hair salons and barbers, and the reopening of specialty stores. Metro, the region’s largest public transportation system, however, is not planning to ramp up service, which has been reduced significantly since March to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus on trains and buses.
The transit agency shut down nearly 30 stations or construction projects because of the pandemic and limited service at its 360 bus routes after consulting with area elected, schools and business officials and surveying riders.
Metro has also said it has no plans to return to pre-pandemic levels of service until next spring because officials believe the majority of residents will continue to limit travel until a vaccine for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, emerges.
