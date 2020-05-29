Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 99,602 on Friday, with 49,709 cases in Maryland, 41,401 in Virginia and 8,492 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 2,428 in Maryland, 1,338 in Virginia and 453 in the District, for a total of 4,219 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• The District and Northern Virginia are taking steps to reopen today, gradually loosening stay-at-home rules that have been in place because of the pandemic, as business owners are stocking up on hand sanitizer and putting up signs requiring masks.

• Maryland’s two largest D.C. suburbs will begin to lift shutdown restrictions Monday, the final pieces of a tentative reopening for the Washington area. Both Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said declining trends in hospitalizations for the coronavirus would allow them to ease the closure of nonessential busi­nesses Monday.

• Virginia announced 57 new deaths, a record for the second-straight day.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) disclosed that he and his wife, Anne Holton, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies earlier this month, after experiencing mild symptoms in late March and early April.