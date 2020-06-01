Please Note

The number of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia was 106,186 on Monday, with 52,778 cases in Maryland, 44,607 in Virginia and 8,801 in the District. The number of virus-related deaths reached 2,532 in Maryland, 1,375 in Virginia and 466 in the District, for a total of 4,373 fatalities.

Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Washington-area leaders raised alarms that widespread protests against police brutality could lead to a new wave of coronavirus infections, wiping out progress as the region began reopening over the weekend. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) urged protest attendees to self-isolate or to get tests, depending on their exposure.

• Montgomery and Prince George’s counties will allow retail businesses to offer curbside pickup and restaurants to begin outdoor seating today, following similar moves in the District and Northern Virginia on Friday.

• The District, Maryland and Virginia on Sunday reported a combined 1,843 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 32 fatalities — the lowest number of new deaths since early April. New fatality reports tend to dip on weekends. Maryland and the District reported the fewest number of people hospitalized with covid-19 since mid-April.