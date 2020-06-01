From Sunday: D.C. area leaders fear virus surge after protests, but Md. suburbs continue to prepare for reopening
Here are some of the most significant recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• Washington-area leaders raised alarms that widespread protests against police brutality could lead to a new wave of coronavirus infections, wiping out progress as the region began reopening over the weekend. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) urged protest attendees to self-isolate or to get tests, depending on their exposure.
• Montgomery and Prince George’s counties will allow retail businesses to offer curbside pickup and restaurants to begin outdoor seating today, following similar moves in the District and Northern Virginia on Friday.
• The District, Maryland and Virginia on Sunday reported a combined 1,843 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 32 fatalities — the lowest number of new deaths since early April. New fatality reports tend to dip on weekends. Maryland and the District reported the fewest number of people hospitalized with covid-19 since mid-April.
On this Pentecost, Christians who came to church were wary and grateful
Andre Kuhner and his family used to go to Mass every day. So when the Army logistics expert figured out Sunday morning that the Catholic Diocese of Arlington was reopening and that their 2½ -month Communion drought was over, he was like a shot out of a cannon.
“I ran around the house and said: ‘Get dressed, we’re going to Mass!’ ” he said Sunday, with his wife, Renata, and two young sons all beaming outside the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington, where they’d just gone back to in-person services. It was the first time since March that they had received Communion, a rite Catholics in particular believe connects them to God.
“It’s been terrible,” Kuhner said. Virtual services “just aren’t the same.”
Coronavirus restrictions lessened for congregations around the D.C. region this weekend, during a symbolic time on Jewish and Christian calendars. Jews were observing the holiday of Shavuot, which commemorates the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai.
