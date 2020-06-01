The District’s curfew is in response to the late-night demonstrations over the past three nights that have devolved into looting and destruction of property around downtown and in other parts of the city. District officials imposed a curfew from 11 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, but some demonstrators ignored it.

“We applaud the American spirit of protest,” Bowser said. “However, we will not allow the continued destruction of our hometown.”

The city has not yet published the full text of the order. When it does, the information below will update to include any nuances or additional details regarding the curfew. Here’s what we know so far.

Who does the curfew apply to?

The curfew applies to anyone in the District starting Monday at 7 p.m. through Tuesday morning. The city plans to keep the curfew in place Tuesday night.

The only exceptions are for essential workers — health care workers and grocery store employees, for example — labeled as such under the mayor’s public health response to the covid-19 outbreak. Members of the media are exempt from the curfew.

“If you are not a member of the media or you do not have an essential function, you can anticipate that local police and federal police will take you into custody,” Police Chief Peter Newsham said at the news conference. “And that is a warning.”

The goal of the curfew is to reduce the number of people protesting late into the evening around the city.

Newsham said officers have made 88 arrests related to the protests so far and two-thirds of those charged are facing felony counts. He said investigators are still reviewing “expansive” surveillance footage and that more arrests could occur.

Will Metro buses and trains continue to run?

Metro announced all bus and train service will “end earlier than normal” Monday night because the citywide curfew.

The rail system will close one hour early, at 8 p.m., and bus service will end two hours early, at 9 p.m. The changes are only for Monday, June 1.

Will I be able to vote Tuesday night, if the curfew continues?

Yes. The curfew will not affect voting centers for the primary election schedule Tuesday. Polls will remain open until 8 p.m.

This post will update with additional information.