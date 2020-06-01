After a third night of clashes Sunday between protesters and law enforcement in the wake of nationwide protests over the killing George Floyd, officials in Washington on Monday braced for more unrest in the nation’s capital. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced another curfew for Monday night, saying, "We’re prepared for multiple days of demonstrations.”

Here’s what you need to know:

• Bowser said Monday the city is ordering another curfew. It will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and run through Tuesday morning, with similar restrictions beginning again Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday morning.

• U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr has directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to send riot teams to the District and Miami as part of the federal government’s escalating response to the civil unrest across the country, a senior Justice Department official said.

• D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Monday that officers have made 88 arrests related to the protests and that two-thirds of those charged are facing felony counts. Newsham added that police will continue pursuing vandals who were not arrested last night by reviewing city and private surveillance footage.

• Both Bowser and Newsham condemned people damaging property from taking the spotlight away from legitimate protesters demonstrating against systemic racism and police violence. The mayor pushed back when asked if her government bore responsibility for the changing spotlight by not preventing the destruction.