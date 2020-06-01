D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is imposing three consecutive days of curfews after chaos and looting linked to protests. It was an about-face for the mayor, who said on national television Sunday morning that the people who have been disruptive would not abide by a curfew. Hours later, she imposed an 11 p.m. curfew.

On Monday morning, she announced curfews for another two days starting at 7 p.m. The mayor said curfews helped police focus on lawbreakers and are starting earlier because protests have been taking turns for the worse at night.

“This is not a decision that we take lightly, this is an inconvenient decision for many who live here and work here in the District of Columbia, this will disrupt your lives,” said D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham at a news conference. “This was a decision forced upon us by the behavior of people who are intent on coming to our city and destroying property and hurting people."

Bowser spent the morning surveying damage at downtown buildings, which included fires at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church across from Lafayette Square and the lobby of the AFL-CIO headquarters on 16th Street. The property damage ranged from arson to broken windows to burned trash cans despite heavy law enforcement presence.

“I can assure you that this police chief and force and certainly me are very focused on maintaining public order,” the mayor said. “I had the opportunity to talk to a lot of business owners who were the subject of some of that vandalism and looting and many of them said that they did see the police and saw the police arrive and there were just quite a number of people that were engaged in that activity.”

The police chief said he didn’t know of instances where officers didn’t stop a looting in progress — which Washington Post reporters observed repeatedly on Sunday, sometimes for extended periods of time — but acknowledged intervention can be risky.

“One of the tactics that we are seeing is when we do take police action in the large crowds that it agitates the crowds and it becomes very volatile and very dangerous for our officers,” Newsham said. “We have to balance the safety of the people that are there with ensuring that we are holding people accountable. At the end of the day, it is my sense that when this is over that our community is going to be extremely frustrated with the bad actors who are causing this and doing this to our community.”

Newsham added that police will continue pursuing vandals who were not arrested last night by reviewing city and private surveillance footage. So far, 88 have been arrested with about two-thirds charged with felonies.

Both Bowser and Newsham condemned people damaging property from taking the spotlight away from legitimate protesters demonstrating against systemic racism and police violence. The mayor pushed back when asked if her government bore responsibility for the changing spotlight by not preventing the destruction.

“The people who are looting are responsible for the looting, and we are responsible for finding them,” she said.

Bowser also spoke to the Secretary of the U.S. Army about how to deploy the local National Guard during the protest response. City officials said the National Guard mostly supported U.S. Park Police on Sunday and were not available to staff all posts requested by the local government.

Bowser said Monday she empathizes with constituents under the stress of a global pandemic, a worsening economy and civil unrest.

“There’s a lot of heavy, heavy things happening to people all at once and most people can’t ever think of an occasion like this in their lives where they are dealing with anxieties about health, employment, how they are going to pay their bills,” Bowser said. “Now they see this horrible killing and many horrible killings and now they see their beloved city being attacked. There’s just a lot of things for people to process.”