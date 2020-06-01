Here’s what you need to know:
• Bowser said Monday the city is ordering another curfew. It will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and run through Tuesday morning, with similar restrictions beginning again Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday morning.
• U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr has directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to send riot teams to the District and Miami as part of the federal government’s escalating response to the civil unrest across the country, a senior Justice Department official said.
• D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Monday that officers have made 88 arrests related to the protests and that two-thirds of those charged are facing felony counts. Newsham added that police will continue pursuing vandals who were not arrested last night by reviewing city and private surveillance footage.
• Both Bowser and Newsham condemned people damaging property from taking the spotlight away from legitimate protesters demonstrating against systemic racism and police violence. The mayor pushed back when asked if her government bore responsibility for the changing spotlight by not preventing the destruction.
D.C. mayor defends leadership after downtown looting, about-face on curfews
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is imposing three consecutive days of curfews after chaos and looting linked to protests. It was an about-face for the mayor, who said on national television Sunday morning that the people who have been disruptive would not abide by a curfew. Hours later, she imposed an 11 p.m. curfew.
On Monday morning, she announced curfews for another two days starting at 7 p.m. The mayor said curfews helped police focus on lawbreakers and are starting earlier because protests have been taking turns for the worse at night.
“This is not a decision that we take lightly, this is an inconvenient decision for many who live here and work here in the District of Columbia, this will disrupt your lives,” said D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham at a news conference. “This was a decision forced upon us by the behavior of people who are intent on coming to our city and destroying property and hurting people."
Bowser spent the morning surveying damage at downtown buildings, which included fires at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church across from Lafayette Square and the lobby of the AFL-CIO headquarters on 16th Street. The property damage ranged from arson to broken windows to burned trash cans despite heavy law enforcement presence.
“I can assure you that this police chief and force and certainly me are very focused on maintaining public order,” the mayor said. “I had the opportunity to talk to a lot of business owners who were the subject of some of that vandalism and looting and many of them said that they did see the police and saw the police arrive and there were just quite a number of people that were engaged in that activity.”
The police chief said he didn’t know of instances where officers didn’t stop a looting in progress — which Washington Post reporters observed repeatedly on Sunday, sometimes for extended periods of time — but acknowledged intervention can be risky.
“One of the tactics that we are seeing is when we do take police action in the large crowds that it agitates the crowds and it becomes very volatile and very dangerous for our officers,” Newsham said. “We have to balance the safety of the people that are there with ensuring that we are holding people accountable. At the end of the day, it is my sense that when this is over that our community is going to be extremely frustrated with the bad actors who are causing this and doing this to our community.”
Newsham added that police will continue pursuing vandals who were not arrested last night by reviewing city and private surveillance footage. So far, 88 have been arrested with about two-thirds charged with felonies.
“The people who are looting are responsible for the looting, and we are responsible for finding them,” she said.
Bowser also spoke to the Secretary of the U.S. Army about how to deploy the local National Guard during the protest response. City officials said the National Guard mostly supported U.S. Park Police on Sunday and were not available to staff all posts requested by the local government.
Bowser said Monday she empathizes with constituents under the stress of a global pandemic, a worsening economy and civil unrest.
“There’s a lot of heavy, heavy things happening to people all at once and most people can’t ever think of an occasion like this in their lives where they are dealing with anxieties about health, employment, how they are going to pay their bills,” Bowser said. “Now they see this horrible killing and many horrible killings and now they see their beloved city being attacked. There’s just a lot of things for people to process.”
She continued: “I think people are also very torn because they feel so sad and angry about the killing of George Floyd, very empathetic, but also they don’t want their city torn up. So I think that is what we are managing.”
Barr escalates federal response to unrest, deploying Bureau of Prisons riot squads and FBI hostage rescue team
Attorney General William P. Barr has directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to send riot teams to Miami and Washington, D.C., as part of the federal government’s escalating response to the civil unrest across the country, a senior Justice Department official said.
The official said all FBI field offices are also setting up command posts, and will work with local law enforcement on possibly bringing federal charges against those who cross state lines to riot. As local police make arrests, the official said, the FBI will interview those in custody and assess if any federal crimes have been committed.
The Justice Department has become keenly focused on the violence in D.C. On Sunday night, Barr sent the FBI’s elite Hostage Rescue Team to assist local police.
A Special Operations Response Team from the Bureau of Prisons was present in Miami over the weekend, and one will now be active in the District, the official said.
Volunteers sweep glass while onlookers photograph graffiti
Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, a group of young men stepped out of their cars a block from the White House, ready to again show their support for the ongoing protests in their hometown. But this time, they brought brooms, dust pans and trash bags.
“We are with the movement, we are with Black Lives Matter, but we don’t see the sense in destroying private businesses,” said Teddy Tesfaye, 21.
The six friends, who returned to the District when the coronavirus closed their colleges, swept their way down 15th Street. They joined maintenance workers managing the piles of glass shards in front of Bobby Van’s Steakhouse, one of the few businesses on the block that had yet to cover its windows in plywood sheets. Across downtown, the plywood had become blank canvases for messages of anger and desperation written in spray paint: “Say their names,” “Black people matter” and “My life matters.”
On buildings with graffiti, construction crews and volunteers scrubbed the words with paint thinner and sprayed them with high-pressure hoses, turning the messages into inky shadows. Dozens of people, many without masks, wandered the streets with their iPhones raised, taking pictures of the graffiti and the damage before they were gone.
Tesfaye and his friends worked around the onlookers. Most of the friends had been out protesting earlier in the weekend. But Monday morning, they went to Home Depot to buy cleaning supplies.
“This is my home,” said Cam Brown, 20. “Why would I destroy my home?”
After an hour, they checked Twitter to figure out which other neighborhoods needed cleaning up. As they debated whether to go to Georgetown or Chinatown, a police cruiser pulled up. The passenger side window rolled down. Inside, an officer gave them a thumbs-up. “Thank you,” he said, and the group waved back.