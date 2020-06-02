Federal law enforcement officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas at peaceful protesters outside the White House on Monday evening as President Trump appeared in the Rose Garden to threaten the mobilization of “thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers” to quell “lawlessness” across the country. Protesters were pushed away from Lafayette Square, where they were protesting the police-involved killing of George Floyd.

Here are some significant developments:

• The ambush on protesters Monday evening at Lafayette Square began half an hour before the city’s newly imposed curfew of 7 p.m. went into effect. When the crowds were cleared, the president walked through the park to visit the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, which had been set on fire Sunday. White House spokesman Judd Deere defended the federal actions.

• The impact of the officers’ early aggression kept protesters away from the White House as they scattered across the city. When protesters found themselves outnumbered, D.C. police asked them to sit so they could be arrested one by one, a more orderly process than the chaos in Lafayette Square. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) took to Twitter condemned the federal agencies’ actions.

• The groups on the street late into the night were trailed by hundreds of law enforcement officials, who fired flash grenades and sent protesters sprinting away. The vandals would run for a block or two, then regain confidence and return to looting, only to inspire another rush by police. By midnight, the city was far quieter than the three previous nights.

• A Districtwide curfew begins at 7 tonight for the second consecutive day. The curfew will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday.