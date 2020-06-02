The cleanup began shortly after midnight at Elyahu Iraki’s jewelry store in Dupont Circle.

Two workers fitted half-inch sheets of plywood over the broken door of Secrète Fine Jewelry early Tuesday, while several uniformed D.C. police officers kept watch and other investigators gathered evidence, including a DNA swab from inside Araki’s cheek.

A detective explained that the sample would be needed to compare with any other genetic material obtained inside the store from potential suspects.

Araki, 65, of Bethesda, said he headed for the store on Connecticut Avenue NW around 11 p.m. Monday after his alarm company reported a break-in, at least part of which was caught on surveillance video. He said two people broke into the store that has been at 1607 Connecticut Ave. NW for about 13 years.

“We looked at the cameras and sure enough, we saw the thieves, the intruders,” Iraki said.

When police arrived, Araki said, they found another looter and placed him under arrest. He said the thieves rifled through display cases, grabbed watches and other jewelry and toted off the cash register, which was found halfway down the street. The money had been cleaned out, all but some loose change that spilled down a staircase. One of the suspects apprehended by police had pieces of jewelry in his backpack.

Araki said it was too early to estimate the loss, although he felt some consolation that the thieves did not get everything.

“The good stuff was in the safe,” he said.

Araki, who has been in the diamond and jewelry business for 35 years, seemed in good spirits as he talked and joked with the carpenters and the police.