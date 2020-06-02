From Monday: Before Trump vows to end ‘lawlessness,’ federal officers confront protesters outside White House
Here are some significant developments:
• The ambush on protesters Monday evening at Lafayette Square began half an hour before the city’s newly imposed curfew of 7 p.m. went into effect. When the crowds were cleared, the president walked through the park to visit the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, which had been set on fire Sunday. White House spokesman Judd Deere defended the federal actions.
• The impact of the officers’ early aggression kept protesters away from the White House as they scattered across the city. When protesters found themselves outnumbered, D.C. police asked them to sit so they could be arrested one by one, a more orderly process than the chaos in Lafayette Square. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) took to Twitter condemned the federal agencies’ actions.
• The groups on the street late into the night were trailed by hundreds of law enforcement officials, who fired flash grenades and sent protesters sprinting away. The vandals would run for a block or two, then regain confidence and return to looting, only to inspire another rush by police. By midnight, the city was far quieter than the three previous nights.
• A Districtwide curfew begins at 7 tonight for the second consecutive day. The curfew will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Cleanup begins after midnight for owner of looted Dupont Circle jewelry store
The cleanup began shortly after midnight at Elyahu Iraki’s jewelry store in Dupont Circle.
Two workers fitted half-inch sheets of plywood over the broken door of Secrète Fine Jewelry early Tuesday, while several uniformed D.C. police officers kept watch and other investigators gathered evidence, including a DNA swab from inside Araki’s cheek.
A detective explained that the sample would be needed to compare with any other genetic material obtained inside the store from potential suspects.
Araki, 65, of Bethesda, said he headed for the store on Connecticut Avenue NW around 11 p.m. Monday after his alarm company reported a break-in, at least part of which was caught on surveillance video. He said two people broke into the store that has been at 1607 Connecticut Ave. NW for about 13 years.
“We looked at the cameras and sure enough, we saw the thieves, the intruders,” Iraki said.
When police arrived, Araki said, they found another looter and placed him under arrest. He said the thieves rifled through display cases, grabbed watches and other jewelry and toted off the cash register, which was found halfway down the street. The money had been cleaned out, all but some loose change that spilled down a staircase. One of the suspects apprehended by police had pieces of jewelry in his backpack.
Araki said it was too early to estimate the loss, although he felt some consolation that the thieves did not get everything.
“The good stuff was in the safe,” he said.
Araki, who has been in the diamond and jewelry business for 35 years, seemed in good spirits as he talked and joked with the carpenters and the police.
“It’s all for good, you know?” Araki said. “In my emotions, I know it bothers me a little bit. But in my head I understand. It is what it is. Capitalism with a conscience is the only way out.”
Inside the push to tear-gas protesters ahead of a Trump photo op
President Trump began mulling a visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church on Monday morning, after spending the night devouring cable news coverage of protests across the country, including in front of the White House.
The historic church had been damaged by fire, and Trump was eager to show that the nation’s capital — and especially his own downtown swath of it — was under control.
There was just one problem: the throngs of protesters, who on Monday had again assembled peacefully in Lafayette Square across from the White House to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
And so — shortly before the president addressed the nation from the Rose Garden at 6:43 p.m. Monday and roughly a half-hour before the District’s 7 p.m. curfew went into effect — authorities fired flash-bang shells, gas and rubber bullets into the crowd, clearing a path for Trump to visit the church immediately after his remarks.
The split screen as Trump began speaking was dark and foreboding — an angry leader proclaiming himself “an ally of all peaceful protesters” alongside smoke-filled mayhem and pandemonium as protesters raced for safety.
District’s mayor, police chief struggle to allow protesters to be heard while quelling mayhem
The nation’s capital has long been a bastion for free speech, the place where battling over competing ideas and voicing grievances to the people in charge is practically engraved on the city’s welcome mat.
But after peaceful demonstrations morphed into rage and mayhem, threatening to tear apart the city over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a mayor who embraces the protesters’ cause is now struggling to quell violence without further inflaming anti-police sentiment.
On Monday night, as a 7 p.m. curfew neared and President Trump prepared to speak on the White House lawn, federal law enforcement officers including Secret Service, Park Police and National Guard members aggressively cleared Lafayette Square in front of the White House, firing chemical sprays and using other crowd-control measures.
The scene was sure to further enrage demonstrators and could further upend attempts by District leaders to carry out a delicate — and perhaps now impossible — balancing act to end looting and regain control without stifling those who came to peacefully protest police tactics.
