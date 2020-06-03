As many as 2,000 demonstrators descended on Washington on Tuesday, the largest and most boisterous crowd to gather in the nation’s capital during five straight days of protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

Banging on fences erected near the White House and marching through the city to the U.S. Capitol, the largely peaceful protesters included high schoolers and stay-at-home moms, young parents and toddlers, elderly couples and large families. But tensions also flared at multiple flash points during the day, as protesters faced an even larger contingent of federal law enforcement authorities than on Monday.

Here are some significant developments:

• As the 7 p.m. curfew passed on Tuesday, protesters remained peaceful, and authorities did not take any action. But by nightfall, many families had left and the crowd had thinned to a much younger group. That increased tensions, and some began throwing water bottles and shaking fences.

• Many protesters said they came out because of what happened Monday, when hundreds of peaceful demonstrators were forcefully cleared from Lafayette Square — one of the country’s most symbolic places of protest — by federal forces at the behest of Attorney General William P. Barr. Many were struck with pepper balls, others pushed and hit.

• The closed Lafayette Square was one of many signs of tightening by federal forces. Armored vehicles blocked streets around the White House as scores of federal law enforcement officers patrolled on foot. Meanwhile, city police patrolled neighborhoods that had seen five straight nights of vandalism, fires and looting — all of which prompted the president to order a crackdown.

• Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper asked state National Guards to send in some of their troops to supplement the local and federal police and the D.C. National Guard. Dozens of federal forces lined the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Maryland sent 116 National Guardsmen to the District on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R). D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she had not requested help from outside the city.