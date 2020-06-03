Here are some significant developments:
• As the 7 p.m. curfew passed on Tuesday, protesters remained peaceful, and authorities did not take any action. But by nightfall, many families had left and the crowd had thinned to a much younger group. That increased tensions, and some began throwing water bottles and shaking fences.
• Many protesters said they came out because of what happened Monday, when hundreds of peaceful demonstrators were forcefully cleared from Lafayette Square — one of the country’s most symbolic places of protest — by federal forces at the behest of Attorney General William P. Barr. Many were struck with pepper balls, others pushed and hit.
• The closed Lafayette Square was one of many signs of tightening by federal forces. Armored vehicles blocked streets around the White House as scores of federal law enforcement officers patrolled on foot. Meanwhile, city police patrolled neighborhoods that had seen five straight nights of vandalism, fires and looting — all of which prompted the president to order a crackdown.
• Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper asked state National Guards to send in some of their troops to supplement the local and federal police and the D.C. National Guard. Dozens of federal forces lined the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Maryland sent 116 National Guardsmen to the District on Tuesday, according to a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R). D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she had not requested help from outside the city.
On Swann Street, D.C. protesters needed a refuge from police, so one resident ‘just opened a door’
From his front steps on Swann Street, Rahul Dubey watched uneasily as D.C. police in riot gear moved in on a throng of protesters.
There had been no sign of violence from the group of several hundred. But they were violating a newly imposed 7 p.m. curfew as they marched from the White House on Monday night to protest the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd.
Now, dozens of police officers had them surrounded on Dubey’s narrow side street in Northwest Washington, cutting off each end of the block with bikes and transport vans.
Cornered and afraid, some protesters knelt. Others chanted, “Let us through!” Police drew closer.
After a tense 15-minute standoff, the officers pounced.
A volley of pepper spray and chemical projectiles sent the group scrambling for cover as police charged forward from both sides, grabbing some protesters and dragging them away.
See the full story.