Here are some significant developments:
• Protests on Wednesday, the sixth day of demonstrations in Washington, had a lighter feel with musical moments as protesters rebuked those who wanted to hurl bottles, or abuse, at authorities.
• The increased federal response Wednesday frustrated both D.C. officials and crowds that gathered to protest the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. D.C. officials said they weren’t even entirely aware of what agencies were now patrolling their city.
• For the first time Wednesday, protesters could not get near Lafayette Square, the two-block-long expanse directly in front of the White House. Federal officials established roadblocks with hulking military vehicles in a one-block perimeter in all directions around the park. The action put heavily armed officers closer to the protesters with nothing to separate them.
• The decision to eliminate access to Lafayette Square caused protesters to spread out during the day, moving to other areas such as President Trump’s downtown hotel and the U.S. Capitol.
Historic D.C. church where Trump stood with his Bible becomes a symbol for his religious foes
St. John’s Episcopal Church for decades has been the cheery-yellow backdrop for smiling presidents going to worship on holidays or before their swearings-in. In the past few days, its exterior — across Lafayette Square from the White House — has become the backdrop for arson, fiery protests and bible-carrying politicians and pastors.
The rewriting of St. John’s as a symbol continued Wednesday. A group of clergy — including the region’s Episcopal bishop, Mariann Budde — planned a large afternoon prayer vigil outside the church. They had to move it a block away, however, because of an expanded security perimeter created by police agencies trying to control another day of mass protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
“A church is not just a building,” St. John’s Rector Robert Fisher told those who gathered near crowds of protesters at 16th and I Streets NW in the baking sun. “The damage to the building from fire is easily fixed. What’s harder is healing.”
Attendees silently knelt in front of a row of military police who were blocking access to St. John’s, a 204-year-old structure with a steeple and high white columns where a small basement fire was set during the protests Sunday night.
Anguish and frustration, pain and peace: Protesters want to be heard, not scorned as lawbreakers
In Tuesday’s vast throng of peaceful demonstrators near the White House — a bigger crowd than in four previous days and nights of anti-racism protests — leadership was organic. The loudest angry voices at any given moment commanded parts of the crowd. At the edge of Lafayette Square on H Street NW, a little past 2 p.m., it was Phil Coursey’s turn to take charge, just briefly.
“Hands up!” he cried, arms in the air.
“Don’t shoot!” shouted the chorus around him, maybe a hundred folks out of thousands jamming the block, Coursey’s own sudden followers reaching skyward as he exhorted them.
“Hands up!” he kept bellowing.
“Don’t shoot!”
Then Coursey, 37, stepped away from the eight-foot fence of black metal grating that had been put up in the wee hours to keep the pressing multitudes from entering Lafayette Square park.
Barr seeks to subdue D.C. protests by ‘flooding the zone’ with federal firepower
From an FBI command center in Washington’s Chinatown neighborhood, Attorney General William P. Barr has orchestrated a stunning show of force on the streets of the nation’s capital — a battalion of federal agents, troops and police designed to restore order, but one that critics say carries grim parallels to heavy-handed foreign regimes.
Barr was tapped by President Trump to direct the national response to protests and riots over police misconduct since the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The attorney general has focused much of his attention on the District, where unrest and arrests swelled over the weekend before a jarring clash Monday to clear peaceful protesters from outside the White House — an order Barr issued personally. By Tuesday night, as he sat in the FBI command center until nearly midnight, the city’s mood seemed to have calmed.
One Justice Department official said Barr’s strategy is to “flood the zone” by putting “the maximum amount of law enforcement out on the street. . . . The peacefulness is in large part due to the large law enforcement presence.” Like others, this official spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.