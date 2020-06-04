A sixth day of protests in Washington began Wednesday with a demonstration at the Capitol, followed by others north of Lafayette Square and outside Trump International Hotel. The crowds converged in the evening near the White House, where police lines kept groups divided into smaller areas. Much like Tuesday, the protests on Wednesday were mostly peaceful.

Here are some significant developments:

• Protests on Wednesday, the sixth day of demonstrations in Washington, had a lighter feel with musical moments as protesters rebuked those who wanted to hurl bottles, or abuse, at authorities.

• The increased federal response Wednesday frustrated both D.C. officials and crowds that gathered to protest the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. D.C. officials said they weren’t even entirely aware of what agencies were now patrolling their city.

• For the first time Wednesday, protesters could not get near Lafayette Square, the two-block-long expanse directly in front of the White House. Federal officials established roadblocks with hulking military vehicles in a one-block perimeter in all directions around the park. The action put heavily armed officers closer to the protesters with nothing to separate them.

• The decision to eliminate access to Lafayette Square caused protesters to spread out during the day, moving to other areas such as President Trump’s downtown hotel and the U.S. Capitol.