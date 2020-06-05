Here are some significant developments:

• Protests and the escalating federal force in response have highlighted the escalating tensions and deepening distrust between D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and President Trump, who has maintained a deep remove from local city life and has not established more than cursory relationships with city leaders.

• Seven days after protesters first descended on the nation’s capital, the uprising of the angry, exhausted and fed up showed Thursday that they are far from finished. Protesters held a “die-in” at the White House and marched to Washington National Cathedral. They accepted the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus and got drenched in a nighttime thunderstorm. They doused their hands in sanitizer and led their children through the crowds.

• Though the issues at the core of the protests are not new, experts said, the diversity of the crowd and the sustained momentum is. Experts cite a confluence of factors, including a mainstreaming of protests, a backlash to citywide vandalism, the response to a fortified Washington, frustration with the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and a growing recognition of unequal treatment of black people.

• Two National Guard members were injured by a lightning strike that hit Lafayette Square near midnight. They were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesman for D.C. Fire.

D.C. protests over the death of George Floyd have grown bigger and more diverse. That’s not an accident, experts say. They didn’t have a plan at first. Five friends determined to join protests over the police killing of George Floyd arrived in downtown Washington on Saturday with one goal: Get to the White House. As they walked south toward the bright white pillars in the distance, the group began to call out to passersby — people out for walks or jogs, some curiously eyeing the young people brandishing signs and face masks, marching with their fists held high. “Walk with us,” called Jasmine Grobes, 27. “Come on! Walk with us.” By the time they reached the metal barricades around Lafayette Square, that group of five had swelled to nearly 50 times that number. Many returned the next day. More arrived the next and the day after that. Though the issues at the core of these protests are not new, experts said, the diversity of the crowd and the sustained momentum is. Several longtime protesters have wondered: Why now? Experts cite a confluence of factors, including a mainstreaming of protests, a backlash to citywide vandalism, the response to a fortified Washington, frustration with the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and a growing recognition of unequal treatment of black people. See the full story. By Marissa Lang AD AD

Humvees, helicopters and the National Guard: D.C. officials push back on show of federal force on city streets Military Humvees glide along the wide avenues of the District. Armored vehicles for days blocked streets that were no longer under the control of D.C. police. Federal officers wearing combat gear and cradling rifles have been spotted without name tags or even agency insignia. Soldiers guard the monuments. The Trump administration’s decision to send federal officers into the District in response to days of sometimes volatile demonstrations has given the nation’s capital the appearance of an armed camp, with the District’s mayor and police chief appearing sidelined and federal officers unaccountable to local residents and their elected leaders. A Justice Department official said the additional federal law enforcement officers on the ground in the District number in “the thousands.” “It is a definite feeling that our city is being occupied by federal forces,” said Michael G. Tobin, who heads a District office that investigates complaints against D.C. police. He also is a former colonel in the Army National Guard, who, along with members of the D.C. Council, were barred by an armed Department of Homeland Security officer from walking down part of Virginia Avenue on Tuesday. See the full story. By Peter Hermann, Spencer Hsu and Ellen Nakashima AD AD