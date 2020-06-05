Protests over police violence took place in Washington on Thursday for the seventh consecutive day. The demonstrations have evolved drastically since Monday, when a peaceful assembly was disrupted by an aggressive law enforcement offensive and more than 200 arrests were made, many for looting. By Thursday, the streets surrounding the White House had become an orderly ecosystem with a predictable routine and a block party atmosphere — until a thunderstorm moved in.

Here are some significant developments:

• Protests and the escalating federal force in response have highlighted the escalating tensions and deepening distrust between D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and President Trump, who has maintained a deep remove from local city life and has not established more than cursory relationships with city leaders.

Seven days after protesters first descended on the nation’s capital, the uprising of the angry, exhausted and fed up showed Thursday that they are far from finished. Protesters held a “die-in” at the White House and marched to Washington National Cathedral. They accepted the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus and got drenched in a nighttime thunderstorm. They doused their hands in sanitizer and led their children through the crowds.

• Though the issues at the core of the protests are not new, experts said, the diversity of the crowd and the sustained momentum is. Experts cite a confluence of factors, including a mainstreaming of protests, a backlash to citywide vandalism, the response to a fortified Washington, frustration with the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and a growing recognition of unequal treatment of black people.

• Two National Guard members were injured by a lightning strike that hit Lafayette Square near midnight. They were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesman for D.C. Fire.