When the leaves had grown thick and her view was obstructed, Furnkranz walked to a nearby hill — known to everyone in Cheverly as “Hospital Hill” — and found herself suddenly breathless, as Furnkranz later noted in a Facebook post. The county had been rocked by the coronavirus, and the hospital had been inundated with critically ill patients. There were so many cases that patients had to be sent out to other hospitals when the critical care unit filled.

“This dark hospital was so bright,” Furnkranz said. “This small hospital was so big. And this loud hospital of constant hovering helicopters was so calm, quiet, and peaceful. This hospital, PG Hospital, had love, hope, selflessness, life, death, courage, strength, and perseverance bursting out of its windows. And I thought about all the breathless people in there.”

She felt compelled to do something, to deliver some message for the medical workers fighting for their patients and to the patients fighting for their lives inside.

“I just imagined people looking out of the window,” she explained. “What did they see? What would it do if they looked outside their window and saw something that gave them hope, just something that encouraged them to keep on moving.”

Furnkranz, 38, is a visual information specialist for the Department of Agriculture, so she is plenty familiar with large displays and messaging. She settled on a plan: erecting the words “Be Strong” in giant letters on Hospital Hill, something large enough for everyone to see when they looked out the hospital windows.

Her husband, Chris, picked up plywood from the hardware store. She borrowed her father’s jigsaw and then spent most of Mother’s Day working on the plan. For Furnkranz, it was a labor of love. She grew up in Cheverly and says “Prince George’s Hospital has always kind of been my backyard.”

Family and friends went there for checkups, health scares, joyous reunions and teary goodbyes. Her family used to sing in the hospital chapel. It’s where she was treated for an abscessed tooth. Her oldest son’s first word was “helicopter” after watching so many emergency medevac landings.

“It’s always been a part of my life,” she said.

The pandemic struck as the aging 385-bed hospital was on its last legs. With a new $500 million teaching hospital scheduled to open next year less than 10 miles down the road in Largo, the Cheverly hospital soon will be phased out. Its final chapter has been a busy one. The county has been particularly hard hit in recent weeks with nearly 16,000 covid-19 cases and more than 550 deaths to date. That’s more cases than any other county in Maryland and more than roughly half the states in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Furnkranz worked with four pieces of plywood, each measuring 4x8 feet. She drew out letters, four feet tall and about three feet wide, and cut out each one. With the help of her 10-year-old son, Dustin, she sanded down the rough edges and painted them all white.

On her first visit to Hospital Hill, she noticed a police officer near the abandoned helicopter landing pad. The hill is technically county-owned land and Furnkranz didn’t want to draw any undo attention, so she and her husband delayed their plans by a day.

The next morning, they were up at 4:30 a.m. and carried the eight letters to the top of the hill in the dark. Furnkranz knew the area well. Hospital Hill is located on the west side of the hospital’s campus, just off Interstate 295. She grew up dragging her snowboard there in winters, and years later she took her children there to watch area firework displays on Fourth of July.

The couple moved fast, and Furnkranz broke a sweat. By the time everything was in place, the sun was starting to rise and the hospital was coming to life.

“I liked the idea no one would really see us, and people would just wake up to this sign,” she said.

Inside the hospital, Furnkranz’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. Ingrid Connerney is the hospital’s chief quality officer, and her office window looks out over Hospital Hill. The workdays have been long these past 2½ months, the stress weighing on patients and hospital staff alike. Connerney says staff regularly pops into her office, eager to get a look at the sign and a slight emotional boost.

“I smile every morning when I look out there and see it,” she said. “It’s been a long couple of months now with a tremendous change in priorities, and everyone had to adapt quickly to this situation. It’s such a nice visual reminder that we are all in this together, the community and the caregivers.”

Because Furnkranz can’t go the hospital, she hasn’t had contact with any of the patients or medical professionals she sought to inspire. But she thinks about them often. For years, sounds emanated from the hospital, tears for loss, relief and joy. But lately she has focused on the lights in the windows and the people stuck in the rooms of the aging building.

“I just keep thinking about this image of a patient looking out,” she said, “and all the things going on in their head, like, ‘Am I going to get out of this?’ Or the doctor who’s spent 24 hours there? I hope they know that we’re all rooting for them.”

