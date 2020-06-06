Here are some significant developments:
• Nearly a dozen different demonstrations run by as many organizations or individuals have been advertised for Saturday, starting at 6 a.m. and running into the night. Many protesters plan to stay out until the early hours of Sunday morning. Unlike many other large-scale demonstrations that the District hosts, no one person or organization is leading Saturday’s events.
• Though D.C. police and the National Park Service are preparing for tens of thousands of demonstrators, no one can say exactly how many to expect. Typical mechanisms used to gauge crowd size have been suspended or scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Park Service has stopped issuing protest permits.
• D.C. police began to prohibit vehicle traffic in much of downtown Washington at 6 a.m. today in preparation for thousands of protesters expected to descend on the area. The closure is roughly between L Street NW to Independence Avenue SW. The western boundary is roughly along 19th Street NW, while the eastern boundary is roughly 9th Street NW downtown and Third Street NW along the Mall.
• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) formally renamed a street outside the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza” after ordering city crews to paint the message in gigantic yellow letters along 16th Street. It’s a message in support of demonstrators and against the president, who ordered an escalation of federal military and law enforcement presence on the streets of Washington in response to sporadic looting and unrest earlier in the week.
D.C. police to prohibit vehicles on downtown streets Saturday for protest
D.C. police began prohibiting vehicle traffic in much of downtown Washington today, starting at 6 a.m., in preparation for thousands of protesters expected to descend on the area.
The north-south closure is roughly between L Street NW and Independence Avenue SW. The west boundary is along 19th Street NW, while the eastern boundary is roughly 9th Street NW downtown and Third Street NW along the Mall.
After week of protest, Saturday expected to bring largest crowds yet to Washington
Unlike many other large-scale demonstrations that the District hosts, no one person or organization is leading Saturday’s events.
Nearly a dozen different demonstrations run by as many organizations or individuals have been advertised for Saturday, starting at 6 a.m. and running into the night. Many protesters plan to stay out until the early hours of Sunday morning.
There are no leaders to speak to and no agenda to follow.
Stages and podiums that are hallmarks of rallies such as the March for Our Lives and the Women’s March on Washington have given way to people with megaphones commanding the attention of nearby crowds.
For the past eight days, the protests have ebbed and flowed with the energy of the day. Demonstrators march from memorials to the White House and back again.
See the full story.
Barr seeks to dissociate himself from move on demonstrators outside Lafayette Square
Attorney General William P. Barr sought to dissociate himself Friday from police’s move earlier this week to push back a crowd of largely peaceful demonstrators using horses and gas, claiming that he did not give the “tactical” order for law enforcement on the scene to move in.
The Associated Press reported that Barr told the news organization that the move against the protesters — which has been widely condemned — was already in process when he was spotted at the scene near the White House early Monday evening conferring with law enforcement on the ground.
“I’m not involved in giving tactical commands like that,” Barr told the Associated Press. “I was frustrated and I was also worried that as the crowd grew, it was going to be harder and harder to do. So my attitude was get it done, but I didn’t say, ‘Go do it.’ ”
The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Barr personally ordered the crowd of protesters be pushed back as part of a plan hatched far earlier in the day. According to a Justice Department official, law enforcement authorities, including Barr, had decided to extend the security perimeter outside the White House after earlier demonstrations over the death of George Floyd at police hands in Minneapolis turned violent. When Barr came to the scene Monday afternoon, the official said, he was “surprised” to see that hadn’t been done.
See the full story.