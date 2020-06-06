After eight days of protests in the District over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, officials are preparing for the week’s biggest demonstration in Washington. Tens of thousands of protesters are expected Saturday in an all-out rebuke of aggressive police tactics, racism and the Trump administration’s militant approach to days of unrest that have gripped cities across the country.

Here are some significant developments:

• Nearly a dozen different demonstrations run by as many organizations or individuals have been advertised for Saturday, starting at 6 a.m. and running into the night. Many protesters plan to stay out until the early hours of Sunday morning. Unlike many other large-scale demonstrations that the District hosts, no one person or organization is leading Saturday’s events.

• Though D.C. police and the National Park Service are preparing for tens of thousands of demonstrators, no one can say exactly how many to expect. Typical mechanisms used to gauge crowd size have been suspended or scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Park Service has stopped issuing protest permits.

• D.C. police began to prohibit vehicle traffic in much of downtown Washington at 6 a.m. today in preparation for thousands of protesters expected to descend on the area. The closure is roughly between L Street NW to Independence Avenue SW. The western boundary is roughly along 19th Street NW, while the eastern boundary is roughly 9th Street NW downtown and Third Street NW along the Mall.

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) formally renamed a street outside the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza” after ordering city crews to paint the message in gigantic yellow letters along 16th Street. It’s a message in support of demonstrators and against the president, who ordered an escalation of federal military and law enforcement presence on the streets of Washington in response to sporadic looting and unrest earlier in the week.