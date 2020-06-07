Here are some significant developments:
• Organizers with Black Lives Matter in the District painted “Defund the Police” on 16th Street NW near the section in front of the White House that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) renamed “Black Lives Matter Plaza” a day earlier.
•The ninth day of massive protests in the District saw numerous demonstrations across the city — including along the U Street corridor, the Lincoln Memorial, Freedom Plaza and Capitol Hill — over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, and the Trump administration’s militant approach to the unrest that has gripped cities across the country.
• President Trump tweeted Sunday that he will order National Guard troops to start the process of withdrawing from Washington
Trump orders National Guard to begin leaving D.C., citing easing tensions on 10th day of protests
President Trump said Sunday morning that he is ordering National Guard troops to begin withdrawing from the nation’s capital, a sign that the tensions that have consumed the city for nine days are starting to ease.
“I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control,” Trump tweeted the morning after more than 10,000 people marched through the District in what was mostly a festive day of demonstrations.
“They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed,” he warned. “Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!”
As he tweeted those words, more demonstrators were headed toward the White House for a 10th day of protests. On Saturday afternoon, organizers with Black Lives Matter spray-painted the words “Defund the Police” in large yellow block letters near the “Black Lives Matter” mural the city had installed Friday at the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street.