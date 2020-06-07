Thousands of demonstrators streamed into the nation’s capital Saturday in the largest local protests so far over police brutality and racial oppression in the United States. On a hot and humid day, people carrying protest signs marched, many with their children, toward the area around the besieged White House, where authorities used military Humvees and dump trucks to cordon off large sections to vehicle traffic.

Here are some significant developments:

• Organizers with Black Lives Matter in the District painted “Defund the Police” on 16th Street NW near the section in front of the White House that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) renamed “Black Lives Matter Plaza” a day earlier.

•The ninth day of massive protests in the District saw numerous demonstrations across the city — including along the U Street corridor, the Lincoln Memorial, Freedom Plaza and Capitol Hill — over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, and the Trump administration’s militant approach to the unrest that has gripped cities across the country.

• President Trump tweeted Sunday that he will order National Guard troops to start the process of withdrawing from Washington