From Sunday: Faith community takes center stage as thousands again gather for 10th day of protests in D.C.
Here are some significant developments:
• Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) marched outside the Capitol on Sunday as people around him chanted, “Do justice! Do justice!” Romney, the first GOP senator to attend the protests that have been disparaged by President Trump and other members of his party, embraced the week’s mantra, saying he wants to find “a way to end violence and brutality and to make sure that people understand that black lives matter.”
• In addition to the religious tone of Sunday’s protests, references to the civil rights era also were evident across Washington. Along the closed-down streets leading to the White House, several hundred people marched in a demonstration meant to recall the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery.
• Despite the enormous crowd that massed near the White House on Saturday, President Trump on Sunday sought to play down the gathering while announcing he was decreasing the heavy presence of federal crowd-control forces on D.C. streets.
• Across the Washington suburbs, meanwhile, thousands more took part in demonstrations. In Maryland, protests were held in Takoma Park, Clarksburg, Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and Germantown, while in Virginia, gatherings were held in Falls Church and in Fairfax and Arlington counties.