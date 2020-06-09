As the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer stretched into their 11th day in Washington, District leaders proposed significant reforms to the city’s police force, saying the protesters have been heard and police practices must change.

Here are some significant developments:

• The D.C. Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a sweeping package of legislative reforms. The bill includes a prohibition on neck restraints, which are banned by D.C. police policy but not by law, and a requirement that police make public the name of an officer involved in a serious use of force and the footage from the officer’s body-worn camera within 72 hours.

• A Richmond judge on Monday temporarily blocked Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from removing a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Monument Avenue traffic circle where it has stood for 130 years.

• The 11 consecutive days of mass protests are among the longest stretch ever seen in Washington, a city well-accustomed to political rallies. These demonstrations have swelled each day with new faces; on Monday, just as on the days before, many who toted handmade signs said it was their first day joining the crowd.