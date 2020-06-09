• A Richmond judge on Monday temporarily blocked Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from removing a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Monument Avenue traffic circle where it has stood for 130 years.
• The 11 consecutive days of mass protests are among the longest stretch ever seen in Washington, a city well-accustomed to political rallies. These demonstrations have swelled each day with new faces; on Monday, just as on the days before, many who toted handmade signs said it was their first day joining the crowd.
Liberty’s Jerry Falwell Jr. apologizes for tweet; director of diversity resigns
Faced with outrage from black alumni and the resignation of at least three African American staffers, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has deleted and apologized for a two-week-old tweet that showed a face mask decorated with a photo of a person in Ku Klux Klan robes and another in blackface.
The images were intended to mock the mask requirement implemented by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who nearly resigned from his office last year amid revelations that the racist photo had been featured on his medical school yearbook page.
But it upset many of the African American students, staff and alumni at Liberty, which was founded in Lynchburg, Va., in 1971 by Falwell’s father, Jerry Falwell Sr., and is one of the largest Christian universities in the world.
LeeQuan McLaurin, who began as a student at Liberty in 2012 and has worked there since, resigned from his position as director of diversity retention last week. He said in an email that Falwell’s tweet on May 27 was a tipping point of larger racially related problems that he has experienced at the school, which he said have contributed to a drop in Liberty’s residential undergraduate African American population from 10 percent to 4 percent between 2007 and 2018.
‘March with us. It’s time for a change.’ Activist planned a protest with the police.
Michael Turner’s encounter years ago with Montgomery County police, as he explained in a recent email to a department commander, was appalling.
Turner was 18. Officers had come to break up a party in the suburban county and quickly focused on Turner and his fellow African American friends. They checked IDs. No one was drunk. The cops asked them to move along.
“One officer looks at us,” Turner wrote, “and says, ‘Now go back to your projects.’ ”
The broader context of the email, written eight days ago, was Turner’s effort to explain why he wanted a protest in downtown Silver Spring.
“We come in peace, commander,” wrote Turner, 36. “March with us. It’s time for a change. I’m ready to help, are you?”
From bland bureaucrat to anti-Trump fame: Mayor Bowser’s transformation
LeBron James retweeted her. Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis posed for pictures with her. “Morning Joe” wanted her on MSNBC.
Appearing on rapper Lil Wayne’s radio show — a show normally devoted to stars like Drake and Eminem — D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) could not help but crow about her duel with President Trump.
“When you’re the president, you’re supposed to swing up, you’re supposed to be beating up on foreign leaders,” Bowser said. “Not swinging down on chick mayors.”
In a city famous for political bombast, Bowser is known as a cautious leader who expresses herself in the forgettable words of a government bureaucrat. Now, in the span of a week, she has turned into a fresh voice of the resistance, buffeted by Trump’s threat of a federal takeover and his use of racist language to criticize street protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.