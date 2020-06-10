• Protesters tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond’s Byrd Park. The statue was seen submerged in a lake at the park Tuesday evening.
• Attorney General William P. Barr on Tuesday wrote to District officials to defend federal law enforcement’s blitzing of the city to quell unrest, saying that the television images of what was happening “conveyed the impression that the United States was on the brink of losing control of its capital city.”
• Amid historic protests drawing attention to police misconduct, the D.C. Council passed sweeping reform measures Tuesday that prohibit hiring officers with a history of serious misconduct on other police forces and require the city to swiftly make public the names of officers who use force on citizens.
Northam vows to fight temporary injunction against removing Robert E. Lee statue
RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday vowed to fight a temporary injunction from a Richmond Circuit Court judge that prevents the state from immediately removing the statue of Robert E. Lee that towers 60 feet above this city’s Monument Avenue.
“We’ve been preparing for this for a year,” Northam said in a news briefing. “This is a statue that is divisive; it needs to come down and we are on very legal solid grounds to have it taken down.”
Northam (D) announced plans last week to remove the bronze figure of the Confederate general from its granite base and put it in storage amid protests in Richmond and across the country against police brutality toward African Americans. Late Tuesday, protesters brought down another statue in the city, that of Christopher Columbus in Byrd Park.
Preparations began Monday, when state surveyors used a bucket truck to examine the figure and the city prohibited parking on the street around it through Friday. But efforts came to an abrupt halt with the judge’s ruling Monday night, which prevents any further action for 10 days.
Protesters tear down statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond
Protesters have torn down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond’s Byrd Park. The statue was seen submerged in a lake at the park Tuesday evening.
Late Tuesday, a few dozen people gathered in Byrd Park, looking at the bronze state submerged facedown on the edge of Fountain Lake.
“I’m not going to say I approve, but I’m not going to say I disapprove either,” said Ronald Johnson, 33, a call center supervisor who has marched five nights in Richmond over the past 12 days. “It would have been more, but I got blisters on my feet.”
Johnson was with at least 100 people at the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee — which Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has said he plans to put in storage — when word spread that the Columbus statue has been torn down. A “massive cheer” went up, he said, and he drove over to Byrd Park to see it for himself.
According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the idea for the statue came from the city’s Italian-American community in the early 1920s. It was dedicated in December 1927, the newspaper reported.