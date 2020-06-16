Officials with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said in a Facebook post that turtles have “long been popular as pets.” Experts have said that when an exotic or unusual animal is found that’s not native to the D.C. region, it is likely that someone was keeping the animal as a pet and released it when it got too big.

But because the alligator snapping turtle was raised in captivity, it can’t be released into the wild. Experts named the turtle “Lord Fairfax” and a Virginia state wildlife biologist helped find it a home at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

In a statement, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said on June 11 on its Facebook page that the turtle was “most likely a captive-bred animal," so it “can never be released into the wild.”

AD

AD

Authorities said an alligator snapping turtle like this one, otherwise known as Macrochelys temminckii, is not the native species of snapping turtles that’s found in Virginia. The alligator snapping turtle likes river drainages and is found in the Gulf of Mexico and parts of the Florida panhandle, Georgia and Texas. It does not pose much of a threat to humans, according to wildlife experts.

They warned people who want a turtle to do research first. Many species can live at least 50 years and some can live more than 100.

This 65-pounder is a “youngster,” experts said, and its species can grow to weigh 200 pounds.

Lord Fairfax was lucky to be found, experts said. If it had not been, it probably would have faced a slow death from cold or starvation.