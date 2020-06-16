“I never meant to offend anybody,” Bursey said in a Facebook video posted Monday. “I will apologize if my shirt offended anyone.” He added: “What I’m not is a monster racist in this community.”

In an interview Tuesday, Bursey, 44, said the shirt had been in the establishment for more than a year and was one of many he sells for $25. He said he didn’t create the shirt and didn’t come up with the slogan.

Bursey said the controversy started when a person “maliciously created” a social media post about the shirt “with ill intent toward me because she doesn’t like me.”

“l will apologize if anyone is offended by that shirt,” he said. “I’m not apologizing for anything else. I haven’t done nothing wrong. I don’t feel the need to.”

Heather Gottlieb, 38, of Leesburg said her social media post started the controversy.

“I didn’t realize it would blow up like it did,” she said. “It appears it needed to.”

Just in case you live under a rock, this shirt is literally hanging on the wall at Parallel Wine & Whiskey Bar. And they... Posted by Heather Elise on Sunday, June 14, 2020

Gottlieb said she knows Bursey and has worked with him to cater events. They had feuded on Facebook over the Brett M. Kavanaugh hearings, among other topics, but never had a business disagreement.

When she saw a photograph of the shirt on social media with Parallel’s logo, she said she felt the need to speak out. Part of being an “anti-racist,” she said, is calling out bad behavior.

“I think he’s had ample chances and time to address it,” she said. “And he’s chosen not to.”

Comments from Parallel posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page indicate that the shirt was one of many that mined politics for humor.

“If you all must know, We have several shirts that play off of political views like Make Merlot Great Again and that shirt was specifically taken down at the beginning of the changing climate in our world to preserve the sensitivity of anyone who may be offended by it,” one comment said. “Someone deliberately circulated after an attempt to publicly attack us as she’s done before. We are certainly not racists.”

Another comment from Parallel explained: “The shirt was up and taken down when the George Floyd murder happened as we did not want to offend anyone. It’s gone never to return and yes, it was recirculated with the intent to harm our business.”

Some Facebook commenters took the restaurant to task.

“Comedy that brutal is just bullying,” one person wrote. “And bullying someone/group based on their racial background is racism/bigotry.”

Others defended Parallel.

“Don’t back down to those who can’t engage in critical thought... there are far more rational thinkers than the hand full of loud irrational knee jerkers... sell wine, make good food and ignore the haters,” one commenter posted.

The “Drunk Wives Matter” slogan has existed for years. Merchandise bearing the phrase is sold at Amazon and Walmart, among other retailers.

Wendell Smith, a 51-year-old from Ashburn who works in the insurance industry, posted a lengthy condemnation of the shirt to social media. Smith, a black man who has eaten at the restaurant, said he “just had to respond.”

“If you are going to be a business owner in a community that is supposed to be a thriving, diverse, inclusive community, this is the United States and you can say whatever you want, but there are going to be consequences to you saying bigoted and offensive things,” Smith said. “I don’t want him to get away with saying this is something about a T-shirt.”

