Here are some developments:

• Officials and police have prepared for thousands of protesters in both planned rallies and organic marches that weave to and from the White House, around monuments on the Mall and through the District’s historically black neighborhoods.

• Invigorated by weeks of protests that began after the police killing of George Floyd, more than 20 rallies, marches and events are scheduled for Friday in the District — with hundreds more in at least 45 states, according to the Movement for Black Lives.

• D.C. police on Thursday announced possible street closures and restrictions for almost all of downtown Washington starting Friday and continuing into the weekend, marking the third consecutive weekend that downtown D.C. streets could be closed amid demonstrations over police violence.

• Looming over the weekend’s festivities is the long shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, which has continued to ravage communities around the country. Organizations and city officials have encouraged protesters to wear masks at demonstrations and be tested at free sites around the District.

D.C. street closures possible today, into weekend as part of planned demonstrations D.C. police Thursday announced possible street closures and restrictions for downtown Washington ahead of expected demonstrations Friday and into the weekend. Several events are planned Friday tied to Juneteenth, the celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Police said other demonstrations are expected into the weekend — the third consecutive weekend that streets in the downtown area might see closures amid daily protests over police violence. Police said intermittent closures are possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday as needed, although day-long closures weren’t expected. See the full story. By Justin Wm. Moyer AD AD

Black communities across the country have been celebrating Juneteenth for years Years before Nike, Google and the NFL declared Juneteenth an employee holiday, and President Trump made the day a flash point in a national political debate, the end of slavery was already being celebrated in Prince George’s County, Md., and black communities nationwide. “It’s like, ‘finally,’ ” said Dennis Doster, who for the past five years has co-chaired the longest-running Juneteenth event in Prince George’s, a majority-black suburb just outside the District. “In the past few weeks, it’s been like everyone has been wanting to do something for Juneteenth.” Last year, the annual celebration — which featured food trucks, live music, dance performances and discussions among historians — attracted more than 6,000 attendees in Watkins Park in Upper Marlboro. This year, because of restrictions on large gatherings due to the novel coronavirus, which has devastated Prince George’s, it will be virtual. “It’s not only about celebrating the past, but looking at the future and charting the path forward,” said Doster, director of the black history program at the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. See the full story. By Rachel Chason AD AD