Socially distanced fireworks

Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company Fireworks: The Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company gets a jump on the Independence Day celebrations by hosting its annual fireworks display July 3 at the Fire Company Grounds, with live music from Dean Crawford and the Dunn’s River Band from 6 to 9 p.m.; food, including pizza and ice cream; and fireworks starting at 9:30. The firefighters stress that everyone should follow CDC guidelines by tailgating at their own vehicle instead of congregating in a crowd. Parking is available on a first-come, first-in basis. Free.

FredNats 4th of July Spectacular: This should have been the Fredericksburg Nationals’ first season as the Washington Nationals’ single-A affiliate, replacing the Potomac Nationals. And while fans have to wait till next year for baseball, the club is showing community spirit by hosting the FredNats 4th of July Spectacular fireworks show at the ballpark. The team asks spectators to park near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center and stay in their cars, watching the fireworks while listening to patriotic music on WGRQ-FM (95.9). The display begins at 9 p.m. Free.

Patriotic celebrations

'An American Celebration’ at Mount Vernon: Mount Vernon officially reopened June 21, just in time to celebrate America’s independence from Britain. While the mansion remains closed, visitors can explore the grounds and museum. “An American Celebration” includes Revolutionary War demonstrations, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and an address from “General Washington.” 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. $18; free for ages 11 and younger.

Virtual patriotic celebrations

A Capitol Fourth: With the Capitol Fourth concert not taking place on the Capitol grounds this year, the 40th annual special will be filmed at “iconic locations across the country,” with guests including Patti LaBelle, Renée Fleming, Trace Adkins, John Fogerty, Yolanda Adams and members of the National Symphony Orchestra. “Full House” star John Stamos and singer and actress Vanessa Williams are the hosts. The concert will be shown on PBS and streamed online at 8 p.m., followed by the D.C. fireworks. 8 to 9:30 p.m.

July 4 at the National Archives: While many July 4 celebrations go for patriotic music and fireworks, the National Archives has always focused on the reasons for the holiday. This year’s virtual events include discussions between actors portraying revolutionary figures, such as Thomas Jefferson and Abigail Adams, and Archives officials; an activity for children with cartoonist Chris Eliopoulos and author Brad Meltzer, the duo behind the “Ordinary People Change the World” books; and the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence, hosted by journalist Soledad O’Brien. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Virtual concerts

A Tribute to the American Spirit: This July 4 streaming special, sponsored by National Harbor and Washington Performing Arts, features the U.S. Air Force Band joined by virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell and opera singers Soloman Howard and Larisa Martinez. NBC4′s Aaron Gilchrist hosts. 4 p.m.

Wolf Trap Park Pop-Up: While Wolf Trap has canceled its summer season for the first time in its 50-year history, the park has turned to online events. The first “Park Pop-Up” on July 4 features a quartet from the U.S. Marine Band performing acoustic versions of country songs, including tunes by Jason Aldean and Trace Adkins. 4 p.m.

‘We the People’ Concert and Tribute at Washington National Cathedral: Opera singer Denyce Graves, gospel singer Michael W. Smith and the U.S. Marine Orchestra are the featured performers at Washington National Cathedral’s annual concert, which includes a tribute to veterans. Free tickets must be claimed by the end of the day on July 2; a link will be sent before the July 4 event begins. 11 a.m.

Real-life gatherings

The Bullpen: You might not have visited the Bullpen since last year’s World Series, but the Navy Yard beer garden has a full day of outdoor events planned for July 4. It begins with a bottomless brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., catered by sister restaurant Due South. Tickets are $55, which includes food and unlimited drinks. Reservations are suggested. (Social distancing rules apply: Tables can have no more than six people, and masks are required.) After brunch, there’s a barbecue food truck from 5 to 10 p.m., and a screening of the all-American classic “Independence Day” at sunset. Admission for movie night is free, and first-come, first-seated.

