Two years ago, a box turtle was whisked to the Zoo's hospital with a severely broken shell. Our team was able to rehabilitate him with a wheelchair made from LEGOs. This morning, he was released back to his native habitat with a tracker. Goodbye LEGO Turtle, we will miss you! 🐢 pic.twitter.com/Cv8NScPV1j — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) July 1, 2020

The turtle’s tale started two years ago when it was found by a zoo employee in the park and brought to the facility. The turtle had suffered a badly broken shell and underwent surgery that involved putting in metal bone plates, sewing clasps, and surgical wire to keep its shell held together.

Ellen Bronson, senior director of animal health, conservation and research at the zoo, said the turtle had “multiple fractures” on the bottom part of its shell. Because of where the fractures were located, “we faced a difficult challenge with maintaining the turtle’s mobility while allowing him to heal properly,” Bronson said.

Garrett Fraess, who was a veterinary student and in a clinical rotation at the zoo, said at the time, it was key to “keep the bottom of the shell off the ground so it could heal properly.” The turtle’s injury was unusual because they often don’t get injuries on the top of their shells, so experts had said that there weren’t repair kits to help it.

“They don’t make turtle wheelchairs,” Fraess said, so he and a team came up with sketches of a customized wheelchair. He sent them to a friend in Denmark who is a huge Lego fan, and she made a wheelchair for the turtle.

The wheelchair worked because the Lego frame surrounded the turtle’s roughly grapefruit-sized shell, and with plumber’s putty it attaches to the edges of the turtle’s upper shell so that got him off the ground and allowed him to move his legs so he could move, according to Fraess.

The Lego wheelchair even allowed him to do what turtles naturally do, fully close his shell when he felt threatened.

Turtles, experts said, heal much slower than birds and mammals because their metabolism is slower, experts said. The turtle used his Lego wheelchair through the winter and spring of 2019 until “all of the fragments were fused together and the shell was almost completely healed,” according to Bronson. Then they took off his wheelchair and underwent “exercise time” to build up the strength in his legs and get ready for his release, Brownson said in a statement.

Bronson called the turtle, which was 18-years-old, a “unique” patient at the zoo and said he was a “joy” to work with and to see him return to his native habitat.

The zoo has done a project to monitor Eastern box turtles at the park since 1996. They’ve recorded, tagged and released more than 130 wild turtles. The work is used to help conservationists see how the turtles, which are native species to Maryland, are doing in an urban setting.