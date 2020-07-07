Two men and a woman were fatally shot early Tuesday in the Marshall Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to police. In Virginia, five people between the ages of 14 and 19 were seriously injured when a gunman shot them at a Mount Vernon area apartment building in Fairfax County.

“A case like this is very rare in Fairfax County,” Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said. “The number of rounds fired. The number of victims and their ages.”

Authorities have not yet made arrests in the two cases.

Nationally, violent crime tends to spike in the summer, and the same pattern is true in the Washington region. The triple homicide in Southeast on Tuesday morning brought the number of people killed in the District in the first week of July to 11 — contributing to an overall uptick in homicides from last year, which ended with a decade-high number of killings. July’s victims so far include 11-year-old Davon McNeal, a youth football star who was attending an anti-violence cookout his mother organized when he was struck by a stray bullet.

In neighboring Prince George’s County, which reported two fatal shootings over the holiday weekend, 42 people have been killed since the first of the year, four more than the total at this time last year, police said.

On Tuesday, police announced that 26-year-old Tyree Stewart was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder in the slaying of Tyesha Henry, also 26. Henry was found dead with a gunshot wound in a College Park hotel Sunday. The incident was a “domestic related homicide,” Prince George’s police said in a statement, adding that detectives are still working to determine the events that preceded the fatal shooting.

D.C. and Prince George’s police have not announced arrests in its other homicide investigations from the holiday weekend.

Prince George’s County police said 24-year-old John Dennis Watts V of Baltimore was killed when he and three others were shot around 9:30 p.m. on July 4 in the 4600 block of Dallas Place in Temple Hills. Watts was taken to a hospital with several gunshots wounds and later died. The other three people who were shot did not have life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Detectives are still investigating, but police said they do not believe the incident was “a random act of crime,” according to a statement.

Late Tuesday, District police identified the three people killed in the Marshall Heights shooting in Southeast as 56-year-old Claudette Williams of Southeast; 29-year-old Marquise Lewis of Clinton, Md.; and 20-year-old Juwan Wade of Northeast Washington.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Bass Place SE, though the victims were found a half block away on C Street, about two blocks off Benning Road.

Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said it appears gunfire was directed at a vehicle, which came to a stop when it struck a fire hydrant. He said a male driver and a female passenger were found dead inside the vehicle and another man was found nearby on the street.

The victims in the Fairfax County shooting had not been identified Tuesday, but police said they included three females and two males. The juvenile victims were described as black, and the adult victim was described as Hispanic. They were taken to hospitals for treatment and are expected to survive, O’Carroll said.

Some had yet to be interviewed extensively because they were still in surgery on Tuesday morning, police said.

Fairfax County police received 911 calls for a shooting in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the five teen victims in an apartment building, and all were suffering from gunshot wounds, O’Carroll said.

Fairfax County police said in tweets early Tuesday that the shooting followed a dispute, but O’Carroll later revised that statement during a news conference. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, and police said it remained unclear whether the victims knew the shooter.

“I can say with all certainty there was not a dispute among the people that were shot,” O’Carroll said. “We’re going to identify the shooter and find out why he did what he did.”

O’Carroll said all the victims were “co-located” when the shooting occurred but declined to say where in the apartment building the incident unfolded. O’Carroll said he did not know whether the victims knew one another.

O’Carroll asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the shooter, who fled on foot and is considered “armed and dangerous” by authorities. The suspect’s race was unknown, but police said he was tall and wore a dark jacket and face covering.

Fairfax County police kept a strong presence in the neighborhood Tuesday, O’Carroll said, and detectives were following leads to try to capture the shooter, including exploring whether any surveillance video was available from the scene.

Emily Davies contributed to this r

eport.