Officials advised drivers to use caution, as there were reports of high water and downed trees in the area. No major roadways were closed.
One of many calls responded to by #DCsBravest as storms raged over the city. pic.twitter.com/0Whz2YH19E— DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) July 7, 2020
D.C. firefighters battled a blaze in Northwest Washington on Monday night while lightning raged in the area. No one was hurt.
Video of Working Fire 5500 block Carolina Pl. NW. This fire was fought as thunderstorms raged in the area. pic.twitter.com/oHYc0f7Hf5— DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) July 7, 2020
Six people were rescued from high water Monday night along Old Ritchie Road in Prince George’s County, officials said.
Final update from water rescues in the 400 blk of Old Ritchie Rd earlier this evening. 1 additional adult was rescued from a vehicle at Old Ritchie Rd. and Walker Mill Dr bringing total to 6 adults rescued and, again, no injuries. Images of flooding at scene: pic.twitter.com/HHXC8DkkRu— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) July 7, 2020
In Montgomery County, there was high water on parts of Rockville Pike and Connecticut Avenue, and along ramps of the Capital Beltway in Rockville, officials said.
Update - between Rockville Pike and Connecticut Avenue, at end of ramp from Rockville Pike onto Beltway, High water, jeep flipped over, no serious injury, some lanes https://t.co/8AJhcg2hxI pic.twitter.com/WuyXTnnl6i— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 7, 2020