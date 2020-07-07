Strong storms early Tuesday in the Washington region left thousands without power, flooded two Metro stops and scattered downed trees on roadways.

The Cleveland Park and Woodley Park Metro stations flooded, forcing the transit agency to stop running trains between the Van Ness and Farragut North stations.

More than 18,000 utility customers in Northern Virginia, Maryland and the District were without power after heavy rains and lightning hit the region.

Officials advised drivers to use caution, as there were reports of high water and downed trees in the area. No major roadways were closed.

D.C. firefighters battled a blaze in Northwest Washington on Monday night while lightning raged in the area. No one was hurt.

Six people were rescued from high water Monday night along Old Ritchie Road in Prince George’s County, officials said.

In Montgomery County, there was high water on parts of Rockville Pike and Connecticut Avenue, and along ramps of the Capital Beltway in Rockville, officials said.