The mural was “intended to be visible from space through satellite imagery,” according to the web site of Future History Now, one of the groups that was involved in the mural.
The group said its “effort is not intended to be a performative distraction from real policy changes, but rather a form of using peaceful and artistic means to express distress, giving a voice to those who need to be heard and to have their humanity recognized.”
Other groups that were involved in the project included the Banneker-Douglass Museum and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture,
Several large-scale murals have been painted in major cities throughout the country to point out social injustice, including one in downtown Washington.